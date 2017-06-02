Position notes

Starting pitcher: The Astros and Blue Jays were baseball’s best offenses in May. Rostering Yu Darvish and/or Michael Pineda against them tonight seems unnecessary … No argument here if you want to pay up for Kershaw. If you do, the cost-effective pairing options are German Marquez ($7,200 @SD) and Matt Harvey ($6,300 vs. PIT) in that order. As terrific as Michael Fulmer would be, a Kershaw/Fulmer duo leaves you with $3,612 per hitter … If you don’t pay for Kershaw, saving $1,100 on Stephen Strasburg ($12K) is a fine play vs. the strikeout-prone A’s … So is Dallas Keuchel ($10,900) vs. a Rangers squad that ranks 25th in wOBA (.289) and 27th in strikeout rate (25.4 percent) against lefties. Yes, we know some of that was due to Adrian Beltre’s extended absence.

Catcher: Gary Sanchez ($4,200) is the top play vs. Liriano, and not just because he hit two homers on Thursday … Tyler Flowers ($3,600) bats fifth vs. Arroyo. Did you know that Flowers has a .930 OPS this season? … Cameron Rupp ($2,700) has a career .390 wOBA vs. LHP, and faces Blach in his hitter-friendly home park.

First base: I’ll take Joey Votto ($5,200 vs. Folty) over LoMo at the top of the salary chain … Edwin Encarnacion ($4,500) has hit in 10 straight games, and has a solid matchup vs. Jason Vargas … Brandon Belt ($4,000) probably celebrates every time he gets to hit away from home … Unless you’re going to drop down to Luis Valbuena ($3,000), paying at this position today makes sense.

Second base: Let’s skip the high salaries and start with Robinson Cano ($4,200) at home vs. Odorizzi … Adam Frazier is a close second at the same price if he leads off vs. Harvey … Starlin Castro ($3,800) is reasonably priced vs. Liriano … Dixon Machado ($2,900) isn’t much of a hitter, but he batted leadoff last time the Tigers faced a lefty.

Third base: Jake Lamb ($5,200) in a tough hitter’s park at this price? Eh … I can definitely be tempted by Nolan Arenado ($4,600) at his salary vs. Clayton Richard … Josh Tomlin likes to give up home runs, and Mike Moustakas ($4,100) likes to hit them. #analysis … Manny Machado ($3,900) had two hits on Thursday, and he’s going to bust out one of these days. Every day he’s this cheap makes me want to jump on him, even vs. a solid SP like Porcello … Valbuena is cheap and fits here, too. Hitting cleanup against Kyle Gibson is pretty nice.

Shortstop: I like Xander Bogaerts ($5,300), but that’s a steep price … Zack Cozart ($4,500) has a 1.030 OPS, and faces Folty. It’s time to start believing in him (h/t @BennyR11) … Trea Turner ($4,500) has three hits in each of his last two games … Corey Seager ($4,300) has to break out soon, right? … Brandon Crawford ($3,100) should bat fifth vs. Jerad Eickhoff … Dixon Machado fits here, too.

Outfield: Same comment for Mookie Betts ($5,500) as for Bogaerts … If you play $5K-plus at this position, my order of preference is Betts, Judge and J.D. Martinez … Matt Kemp ($4,600) vs. Arroyo is my preference in the $4,500-5K tier, followed by Conforto, Ozuna and Kiermaier … I really like Ender Inciarte ($4,100) vs. Arroyo … Andrew Benintendi ($4,100) has seen his price drop due to a one-week slump. He’s a good play vs. Asher … I’d like Aaron Altherr ($3,800) more if Ty Blach gave up more flyballs. Same for teammate Howie Kendrick ($3,600) … Ben Gamel ($3,000) isn’t bad in the two-hole vs. Odorizzi … The very cheap Calhoun is mentioned above.