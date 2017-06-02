Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll play the 14-game main slate, which omits the Cardinals-Cubs matinee.
Remember to check lineups and weather as gametimes approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day. If Dusty Baker decides to bench Bryce Harper at the last minute, don’t blame us!
I’ll plan to wager $6 per day on DraftKings - $5 on a cash lineup, $1 on a tournament version (usually single-entry) – and track my progress all season. If you’re a more serious player who doesn’t want to trust his or her bankroll on a guy who enters six bucks a day, I’ll understand.
Paying up for Gary Sanchez's two homers was the way to go, huh? I think the best thing I wrote was that it would have been a good day to take off. Oh, and that I’m always wrong about CC Sabathia (which I was again).
Season status: Minus $17
News & notes
Clayton Kershaw ($13,100) and the Dodgers are the night’s biggest favorites at minus-210 over the Brewers … The highest projected run total is 9.5 for Braves-Reds (Foltynewicz-Arroyo) and Red Sox-Orioles (Porcello-Asher). The Kershaw-Jimmy Nelson matchup checks in with a projected total of seven runs … Keep an eye on Astros-Rangers, which has some scattered thunderstorms in the forecast.
We’ll know more today about the status of Mariners Nelson Cruz (hand) and Jean Segura (ankle), both of whom left Thursday’s game early … Jedd Gyorko (paternity leave) will be out Friday and Saturday for the Cardinals.
The Lock
None of the pitchers, because Kershaw/not Kershaw is a legitimate conundrum, and it affects your SP2. Let’s go with Robinson Cano ($4,200) at a reasonable salary against Jake Odorizzi, who has allowed 38 home runs since the beginning of last season.
The Bargains
Angels OF Kole Calhoun has been a huge disappointment. However, he’s just $2,600, and he’ll bat second vs. Kyle Gibson, who has allowed seven homers in 36 2/3 innings.
Phillies C Cameron Rupp ($2,700) has a .390 wOBA in 196 career plate appearances versus lefthanded pitchers. Ty Blach doesn’t allow many flyballs, but he doesn’t miss many bats, either.
The Stacks
The Red Sox vs. Alec Asher are obvious, and will be popular. The Yankees should be pretty trendy vs. Francisco Liriano, too. But the Braves have an extremely friendly matchup against Bronson Arroyo, who is tied for the MLB lead with 18 home runs allowed, and has the second-worst ERA at 6.62. Atlanta’s top five hitters on Wednesday were Inciarte/Phillips/Markakis/Kemp/Flowers. God, I wish Freddie Freeman wasn’t on the DL.
Also, I’m going to stack some of the Phillies’ righthanded hitters (see below). Giants lefty Ty Blach doesn’t give up many home runs, but RHBs hit him decently (.328 wOBA), and Citizens Bank Park is very hitter-friendly. The Phils have been bad lately, but tonight sets up well for them.
The Guys to Avoid
You always hesitate with hitters against really good pitchers, right? The most interesting players on that front tonight are the high-priced, red-hot Astros versus sometimes-dominant Yu Darvish.
Position notes
Starting pitcher: The Astros and Blue Jays were baseball’s best offenses in May. Rostering Yu Darvish and/or Michael Pineda against them tonight seems unnecessary … No argument here if you want to pay up for Kershaw. If you do, the cost-effective pairing options are German Marquez ($7,200 @SD) and Matt Harvey ($6,300 vs. PIT) in that order. As terrific as Michael Fulmer would be, a Kershaw/Fulmer duo leaves you with $3,612 per hitter … If you don’t pay for Kershaw, saving $1,100 on Stephen Strasburg ($12K) is a fine play vs. the strikeout-prone A’s … So is Dallas Keuchel ($10,900) vs. a Rangers squad that ranks 25th in wOBA (.289) and 27th in strikeout rate (25.4 percent) against lefties. Yes, we know some of that was due to Adrian Beltre’s extended absence.
Catcher: Gary Sanchez ($4,200) is the top play vs. Liriano, and not just because he hit two homers on Thursday … Tyler Flowers ($3,600) bats fifth vs. Arroyo. Did you know that Flowers has a .930 OPS this season? … Cameron Rupp ($2,700) has a career .390 wOBA vs. LHP, and faces Blach in his hitter-friendly home park.
First base: I’ll take Joey Votto ($5,200 vs. Folty) over LoMo at the top of the salary chain … Edwin Encarnacion ($4,500) has hit in 10 straight games, and has a solid matchup vs. Jason Vargas … Brandon Belt ($4,000) probably celebrates every time he gets to hit away from home … Unless you’re going to drop down to Luis Valbuena ($3,000), paying at this position today makes sense.
Second base: Let’s skip the high salaries and start with Robinson Cano ($4,200) at home vs. Odorizzi … Adam Frazier is a close second at the same price if he leads off vs. Harvey … Starlin Castro ($3,800) is reasonably priced vs. Liriano … Dixon Machado ($2,900) isn’t much of a hitter, but he batted leadoff last time the Tigers faced a lefty.
Third base: Jake Lamb ($5,200) in a tough hitter’s park at this price? Eh … I can definitely be tempted by Nolan Arenado ($4,600) at his salary vs. Clayton Richard … Josh Tomlin likes to give up home runs, and Mike Moustakas ($4,100) likes to hit them. #analysis … Manny Machado ($3,900) had two hits on Thursday, and he’s going to bust out one of these days. Every day he’s this cheap makes me want to jump on him, even vs. a solid SP like Porcello … Valbuena is cheap and fits here, too. Hitting cleanup against Kyle Gibson is pretty nice.
Shortstop: I like Xander Bogaerts ($5,300), but that’s a steep price … Zack Cozart ($4,500) has a 1.030 OPS, and faces Folty. It’s time to start believing in him (h/t @BennyR11) … Trea Turner ($4,500) has three hits in each of his last two games … Corey Seager ($4,300) has to break out soon, right? … Brandon Crawford ($3,100) should bat fifth vs. Jerad Eickhoff … Dixon Machado fits here, too.
Outfield: Same comment for Mookie Betts ($5,500) as for Bogaerts … If you play $5K-plus at this position, my order of preference is Betts, Judge and J.D. Martinez … Matt Kemp ($4,600) vs. Arroyo is my preference in the $4,500-5K tier, followed by Conforto, Ozuna and Kiermaier … I really like Ender Inciarte ($4,100) vs. Arroyo … Andrew Benintendi ($4,100) has seen his price drop due to a one-week slump. He’s a good play vs. Asher … I’d like Aaron Altherr ($3,800) more if Ty Blach gave up more flyballs. Same for teammate Howie Kendrick ($3,600) … Ben Gamel ($3,000) isn’t bad in the two-hole vs. Odorizzi … The very cheap Calhoun is mentioned above.