Position notes

Starting pitcher: You’re probably worried about Kluber facing the Dodgers, but keep in mind that they’ve ranked 25th in wOBA with a 25.3 percent K rate over the last 30 days … Ervin Santana ($10,300) might be doing it with smoke and mirrors, but his price isn’t an elite one versus the Mariners … Dylan Bundy ($7,700) faces a mediocre (at best) White Sox lineup, and he’s been solid, averaging 16.5 DK ppg with more than six innings per start … Leake is mentioned above… Rockies SP German Marquez ($6,700) has a 3.24 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 25 innings on the road … Something is keeping me away from Michael Pineda. Maybe it’s the 5.96 road ERA (only five starts, I know).

Catcher: Sure, Gary Sanchez is a HR threat vs. Shoemaker. But $5K? … Alex Avila’s salary ($4,200) has climbed, but he still looks solid vs. Walker … Look for Jason Castro to get tonight off after catching three straight games … Travis d’Arnaud has been hitting well, but he hasn’t been catching more than two games in a row, and tonight would be his third … Derek Norris ($2,800) and Cameron Rupp ($2,400) are both solid options vs. LHP. I’d go with Rupp due to price and ballpark.

First base: Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400) vs. Zimmermann is obviously a fine play, but isn’t cost-effective … Rizzo ($4,600) batting leadoff again maximizes plate appearances vs. Harvey … Hanley Ramirez isn’t expected to play first base while the Red Sox are in Philly … As nice as Mitch Moreland ($4,500) looks vs. Hellickson at Philly, I prefer Rizzo unless you’re stacking Sox … Matt Carpenter ($3,800) has 94 DK points in his last seven games, and faces Garza … Tommy Joseph ($3,600) has 15 hits in his last nine games, and hits LHP pretty well (.355 career wOBA) … Miguel Cabrera has four hits and 24 DK points over his last two games, and is just $3,400 … Luis Valbuena ($2,800) is your cheap play versus the good but homer-prone Pineda.

Second base: Brian Dozier ($4,800) is on fire, with 80 DK points in his last five games. Gaviglio not the toughest opposing SP, either … Jonathan Schoop ($4,300) is a threat to go deep vs. Gonzalez … BvP alert: Robinson Cano ($4,000) has six homers in 45 PA vs. Santana. On the other side of that coin, Santana has allowed MLB’s lowest wOBA vs. LHB (.208) this season … Ian Happ ($3,700) is an all-or-nothing guy, but “all” is a decent bet vs. Harvey … Dustin Pedroia ($3,700) has four straight two-hit games … Wilmer Flores ($3,300) went hitless against a lefty on Tuesday. The odds of that happening two days in a row are approximately eleventy-billion-to-one.

Third base: I prefer Jake Lamb ($5,200) from the high-priced options … BvP alert: Josh Donaldson ($4,700) has four homers in 24 PA vs. Odorizzi … However, Donaldson > Bryant/Sano in that price tier, but Sano is very close … Manny Machado, still cheap ($4,100) and waiting to break out … Evan Longoria ($3,800) is always a solid bet vs. LHP, and has a couple of homers in 27 PA vs. Liriano … Flores and Valbuena fit here, too … Franco is mentioned above.

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts ($4,400) vs. homer-prone Hellickson at Philly is my preferred option from the high salaries … Francisco Lindor’s salary ($4,000) has plummeted due to his extended slump. He hasn’t homered since May 31 … Chris Owings ($4,200) is one of many D-backs to consider vs. Zimmermann … The cheap options are bad here. Troy Tulowitzki for $2,900? Ugh.

Outfield: I like Charlie Blackmon ($5,500) just a bit more than Aaron Judge if I’m spending, since Chad Kuhl gets hammered by RHB (.434 wOBA this season) … Mookie Betts ($5,300) and Andrew Benintendi ($4,800) will cost you if you’re stacking Sox … Brett Gardner’s salary ($4,500) is lower than expected vs. Shoemaker … Howie Kendrick ($4,200) will probably bat third or fourth vs. Johnson. He has six hits in his last three games … Anyone want to double-down on Trumbo ($3,800) vs. Gonzalez? … Kole Calhoun ($3,700) is another Anaheim tournament possibility vs. Pineda … Gregor Blanco ($3,600) has four double-digit DK games in his last five starts, and should lead off vs. Zimmermann … Juan Lagares ($2,900) led off for the Mets on Tuesday, and might do so again tonight if Conforto doesn’t return. He’s always been decent vs. LHP … Heyward is mentioned above.