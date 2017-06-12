Position notes

Starting pitcher: The best cash game pitchers on the board are Strasburg and Rick Porcello ($8,600), but they’re probably too expensive to roster together – or are they? … Porcello hasn’t exactly been an ace, but he’ll face a Phillies’ lineup that ranks dead last in MLB in wOBA over the last month (.276) while whiffing 22.6 percent of the time … Jacob deGrom ($10,200) has been awful in his last two starts, but he’s absolutely a tournament consideration against the disappointing Cubs, who rank 24th in wOBA vs. RHP (.307) … I know, I know – you don’t want to roster a pitcher against the Astros. But when Yu Darvish ($8,800) faced them 10 days ago, he struggled and still posted 15.9 DK points … Before going on the DL in early May, Jameson Taillon ($6,800) went at least five innings in each of his six starts, struck out between four and six batters in all of them, and averaged 15.9 DK points. Not bad, right? … The Angels have been better than expected without Mike Trout, but their lineup still looks pretty weak. There’s a path for Masahiro Tanaka ($7,800) to shut them down, as bad as he’s been … On the other side of that game, Alex Meyer ($6,400) has averaged 20 DK points and 6.8 strikeouts over his last five starts. He can’t be a cash game play against the Yankees, though.

Catcher: This is a wasteland unless you want to spend $5K on Gary Sanchez, who matches up with a pitcher (Meyer) that hasn’t allowed many home runs … Matt Wieters ($3,300) isn’t a bad play if he bats in a decent spot vs. Folty … Hedges is mentioned above.

First base: Joey Votto ($5,200) is a fine play vs. Perdomo if you can afford him … Abreu is mentioned above … Lucas Duda ($4,100) is a threat to go deep vs. Lackey … So is Wil Myers ($3,600) vs. Arroyo … Luis Valbuena ($2,700) is your bargain play vs. Tanaka.

Second base: I prefer Daniel Murphy ($4,700) followed by Neil Walker ($4,600) among those in the upper salary tier … Yangervis Solarte ($3,700) isn’t bad batting cleanup vs. Arroyo … Let’s hope that Yolmer Sanchez ($3,400) and his .384 wOBA vs. LHP lead off vs. Miley … Pirela is mentioned above.

Third base: Lots of options here … Miguel Sano ($4,600) is in a great spot vs. Gallardo, weather permitting … Todd Frazier ($4,100) can be part of your White Sox stack vs. Miley … Machado ($4,200) is in play for a good price vs. Pelfrey, even coming off the injury … Joey Gallo ($3,800) is always a homer threat vs. a mediocre pitcher like Musgrove … Cory Spangenberg ($2,900) will probably bat fifth vs. Arroyo … Valbuena fits here, too.

Shortstop: Trea Turner ($5,300) looks to bounce back after a cold weekend … Xander Bogaerts ($4,600) had five hits on Friday/Saturday before going hitless Sunday. His matchup with Eickhoff is pretty good … If you want to keep betting against Tanaka, Andrelton Simmons ($3,900) is an option … Erick Aybar ($3,100) appears to have taken over as the Padres’ SS.

Outfield: I mean, Bryce Harper ($5,400) vs. Folty? Sure, if you can afford him … Nelson Cruz ($5,100) is in a great spot vs. LHP Mejia, weather permitting … I’m not paying $4,800 for Cameron Maybin, no matter how hot he is … Michael Conforto ($4,800) looks relatively cheap … Avisail Garcia ($4,500) as part of the “Go, White Sox!” strategy … BvP alert: Nomar Mazara ($4,300) is five-for-11 with two homers vs. Musgrove … Kole Calhoun ($4,100) is worth a tournament look vs. a shaky Tanaka … I prefer Shin-Soo Choo to Billy Hamilton at $3,900 … Welcome back, Mitch Haniger ($3,600)! … Perdomo has allowed four homers in his last three starts, putting Scott Schebler ($3,800) in play … Plenty of options at $3K and below, including Spangenberg, Guillermo Heredia, Brian Goodwin, Franchy Cordero and Eric Young Jr. I’d lean toward Cordero ($2,400 vs. Arroyo), but Heredia ($2,600) is also solid if he bats second vs. Mejia.