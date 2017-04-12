Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for April 12

Position News & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: Stroman is the chalk … Velasquez ($9,200) has the highest strikeout upside, but we could say that just about every time he pitches … Ivan Nova ($8,000) is a minus-160 favorite over the Reds, and he’s been pretty good since becoming a Pirate last summer … Shelby Miller ($7,400) whiffed seven Indians last Friday, and faces a Posey-less Giants’ lineup tonight … Despite last week’s dazzling debut, I’m not going to buy into Amir Garrett ($5,800) just yet.

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto ($3,600) is the cash play against Jaime Garcia. His lineup spot is hard to pass up … If you don’t want to pay up for Kyle Schwarber in tournaments, Russell Martin and Willson Contreras are homer threats for $3,800.

First base: Hanley Ramirez ($4,900) bats cleanup vs. Ubaldo … We mentioned Goldschmidt ($4,600) as part of a D-backs’ stack. Again, the ballpark is less friendly than the opposing SP … Kendrys Morales ($3,900) is a solid pick vs. Anderson … If you don’t believe in Miller, then consider hot-hitting Brandon Belt ($3,800) in the two-hole for the Giants.

Second base: As noted above, Pedroia is reasonably priced in an excellent matchup … Devon Travis ($4,000) isn’t hitting, but tonight is as good a time as any for him to snap out of his slump … I kind of like Odubel Herrera ($4,100) against Zack Wheeler, who got knocked around by the Marlins last week … Jose Peraza ($3,700) has 25 DK points over his last two games, and also fits at SS … Cesar Hernandez ($3,500) leading off against Wheeler can save you a few bucks.

Third base: We mentioned Moustakas above … With the Astros in a solid spot against Gallardo, Alex Bregman ($3,900) looks pretty good … A’s 3B Ryon Healy ($3,500) bats third, has a couple of homers already, and faces the mediocre Jason Hammel.

Shortstop: The Chase Anderson matchup puts Troy Tulowitzki ($4,100) in play … Consider Peraza at this thin position … Can I click a "dislike" button for anyone cheaper than Elvis Andrus ($3,600)?

Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton ($4,700) vs. a lefty, or George Springer ($4,300) vs. Gallardo? Or both? … If you want more affordable pieces of O’s-Sox, Seth Smith ($3,800) should lead off for Baltimore, and Andrew Benintendi ($4,100) had three hits on Tuesday … As noted above, Pollock ($3,800) is relatively cheap against Cain … Marcell Ozuna ($3,700) had two homers with six RBI on Tuesday. He has a .363 career wOBA vs. LHP, and gets Garcia tonight … David Peralta ($3,400) and Dyson are both cheap … Andrew Toles is a weird case. He’s a speedy leadoff hitter, but the Dodgers don’t run much. At $2,800, he’s an option if you just can’t bring yourself to cut salary elsewhere.