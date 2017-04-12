Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for April 12

Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll focus on the 10-game night slate.
Remember to check lineups and weather as gametimes approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day. If Dusty Baker decides to bench Bryce Harper at the last minute, don’t blame us!
I’ll plan to wager $6 per day on DraftKings - $5 on a cash lineup, $1 on a tournament version – and track my progress all season. If you’re a more serious player who doesn’t want to trust his or her bankroll on a guy who enters six bucks a day, I’ll understand.
Fowler’s Tuesday suggestions included stacking the Jered Weaver-Antonio Senzatela matchup at Coors, from which everyone got kinda sorta OK results. Manny Margot, Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez all homered, but all were solo shots in a 3-2 Rockies’ win.
Marcus Stroman ($9,300) is the night’s biggest favorite at minus-195 over the Brewers. Stroman doesn’t always whiff as many batters as you’d like, but the Brewers have struck out in an astonishing 32 percent of their plate appearances so far. That stat probably isn’t too much of a fluke, either … The highest projected run total is 10 for the Ubaldo Jimenez-Steven Wright matchup at Fenway … No rain threats are in the forecast.
Eduardo Nunez stole his fifth base on Tuesday. Too bad he bats sixth … Adrian Beltre (calf) won’t be back anytime soon … Taylor Motter has replaced the DL’d Jean Segura as the Mariners’ shortstop, but Jarrod Dyson ($3,200) is taking over Segura’s leadoff duties. Run, Jarrod, run! … Also on the DL are Buster Posey (concussion) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (knee) … Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter was scratched Tuesday due to back tightness, but it sounds like more of a rest day than anything to worry about.
The Lock
O’s-Red Sox looks like a slugfest, and you can buy in for a moderate price against Ubaldo with leadoff man Dustin Pedroia ($4,300). We can’t pick George Springer here every day, right?
Getty ImagesBillie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
The Bargains
Cash: Dyson is the obvious pick, leading off against the very hittable Mike Fiers.
Tournaments: Mike Moustakas ($3,400) faces Andrew Triggs, who keeps the ball down but can’t break a pane of glass with his fastball. Moose bats second for the Royals, and already has three homers on the season.
The Stacks
Your obvious options are the Red Sox, Astros (vs. Yovani Gallardo) and Blue Jays (vs. Chase Anderson). Toronto’s righthanded mashers are interesting, as Anderson has a reverse platoon split, with a .361 career wOBA vs. RHB and a .308 wOBA against lefties. I’d lean toward the Red Sox if forced to choose, but they’ll probably be more popular.
If you want to pivot, how about the D-backs, who lead the majors with 53 runs scored? The projected run total is relatively low because their game is at homer-suppressing San Francisco. But Matt Cain is terrible, with a 5.77 ERA since the beginning of 2015. He got pummeled by the Padres last week, for crying out loud. You can get Pollock/Peralta/Goldschmidt/Lamb for $15,500, and spend with a clear conscience everywhere else.
Joe CamporealeJoe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Guy to Avoid
Yoenis Cespedes (3 HR) and the Mets lit up the Phillies for 14 runs on Tuesday. Today, Cespedes will face fireballing Vince Velasquez, against whom he has a homer and three strikeouts in five at bats. On a night without aces to avoid, Cespedes isn’t a very appealing play compared to others in his salary range.
AP
Position News & Suggestions
Starting pitcher: Stroman is the chalk … Velasquez ($9,200) has the highest strikeout upside, but we could say that just about every time he pitches … Ivan Nova ($8,000) is a minus-160 favorite over the Reds, and he’s been pretty good since becoming a Pirate last summer … Shelby Miller ($7,400) whiffed seven Indians last Friday, and faces a Posey-less Giants’ lineup tonight … Despite last week’s dazzling debut, I’m not going to buy into Amir Garrett ($5,800) just yet.
Catcher: J.T. Realmuto ($3,600) is the cash play against Jaime Garcia. His lineup spot is hard to pass up … If you don’t want to pay up for Kyle Schwarber in tournaments, Russell Martin and Willson Contreras are homer threats for $3,800.
First base: Hanley Ramirez ($4,900) bats cleanup vs. Ubaldo … We mentioned Goldschmidt ($4,600) as part of a D-backs’ stack. Again, the ballpark is less friendly than the opposing SP … Kendrys Morales ($3,900) is a solid pick vs. Anderson … If you don’t believe in Miller, then consider hot-hitting Brandon Belt ($3,800) in the two-hole for the Giants.
Second base: As noted above, Pedroia is reasonably priced in an excellent matchup … Devon Travis ($4,000) isn’t hitting, but tonight is as good a time as any for him to snap out of his slump … I kind of like Odubel Herrera ($4,100) against Zack Wheeler, who got knocked around by the Marlins last week … Jose Peraza ($3,700) has 25 DK points over his last two games, and also fits at SS … Cesar Hernandez ($3,500) leading off against Wheeler can save you a few bucks.
Third base: We mentioned Moustakas above … With the Astros in a solid spot against Gallardo, Alex Bregman ($3,900) looks pretty good … A’s 3B Ryon Healy ($3,500) bats third, has a couple of homers already, and faces the mediocre Jason Hammel.
Shortstop: The Chase Anderson matchup puts Troy Tulowitzki ($4,100) in play … Consider Peraza at this thin position … Can I click a "dislike" button for anyone cheaper than Elvis Andrus ($3,600)?
Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton ($4,700) vs. a lefty, or George Springer ($4,300) vs. Gallardo? Or both? … If you want more affordable pieces of O’s-Sox, Seth Smith ($3,800) should lead off for Baltimore, and Andrew Benintendi ($4,100) had three hits on Tuesday … As noted above, Pollock ($3,800) is relatively cheap against Cain … Marcell Ozuna ($3,700) had two homers with six RBI on Tuesday. He has a .363 career wOBA vs. LHP, and gets Garcia tonight … David Peralta ($3,400) and Dyson are both cheap … Andrew Toles is a weird case. He’s a speedy leadoff hitter, but the Dodgers don’t run much. At $2,800, he’s an option if you just can’t bring yourself to cut salary elsewhere.
Steve MitchellSteve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Halpin's Lineups
Cash
Tournament 1
Tournament 2
SP
Stroman
Stroman
Miller
SP
Nova
Velasquez
Velasquez
C
Realmuto
Realmuto
Schwarber
1B
Freeman
Goldschmidt
Morales
2B
Pedroia
Pedroia
Travis
3B
Bregman
Lamb
Donaldson
SS
Peraza
Seager
Tulowitzki
OF
Stanton
Pollock
Bautista
OF
Springer
Peralta
Springer
OF
Dyson
S. Smith
Toles
* I added an extra tournament lineup today. The lack of ace starters made the chalky stacks (Toronto in this case) affordable, but I wanted to give the D-backs a try as well.