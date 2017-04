Leading off ...

John Halpin is on vacation in Turks and Caicos, where he is no doubt getting his hair braided. He’ll be back tomorrow.

Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll focus on Tuesday’s 10-game night slate. Games start at 7:05 EST.

Remember to check lineups and weather as game times approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day.

Speaking of weather. Weather.com’s 30-percent chance of rain in Chicago at first pitch last night turned into 100 percent and that game didn’t get going until after 10 p.m. ET with wind chills in the low 30s. So, that was fun.

As for tonight, it appears Reds at Pirates has about a 50 percent chance of rain showers around first pitch at 7:05 ET.