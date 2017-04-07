Position Notes & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: What a terrible selection of pitchers … Francisco Liriano ($8,900) carries the highest salary, and is by far the best option for strikeouts … From this group, Mike Fiers ($7,500) isn’t so bad. He’s a big favorite against the Royals, and the projected run total isn’t so high at 8.5 … If you’re looking for Ks in a tournament, maybe Ubaldo ($6,600) against the Yankees? Yes, I’m serious. He whiffed 31 batters over his final five starts last season. High risk, some reward. … Or how about a possibly resurgent Shelby Miller ($6,300), who whiffed 22 batters in 15 1/3 spring innings? He faces a tough opponent in the Indians, though they’ll be without one of their best hitters in either Santana or Encarnacion … A.J. Griffin ($6,100) is a big favorite over the A’s, and one of the better strikeout pitchers in tonight’s group … Zack Wheeler had seven whiffs, seven walks and a 4.50 ERA in 12 1/3 spring innings. No, thanks.

Catcher: If you’re going to spend big here, it should be for Jonathan Lucroy ($4,500) over the more expensive Gary Sanchez and Kyle Schwarber … J.T. Realmuto ($3,400) is raking, and it’s not like a lot of catchers bat second in their lineups … Sal Perez ($3,400) batting fifth against Fiers looks solid, at least if you don’t use Fiers at SP.

First base: The strong argument for Paul Goldschmidt ($5,300) over Anthony Rizzo is that opposing SP Josh Tomlin allows a LOT of home runs – 49 in 239 2/3 IP over his last two seasons … With Luis Severino also being a gopher-ball thrower, Mark Trumbo ($4,700) is a strong play … BvP alert: Albert Pujols ($4,200) has reached base 20 times in 38 PA with four HR vs. Yovani Gallardo … Greg Bird ($4,000) is a homer threat at Camden Yards vs. Ubaldo … Why is Kendrys Morales only $3,700 at Tampa? The ballpark? … Your value play here is Justin Bour ($3,100) against Wheeler. Bour is a better power hitter than people think, with his 15 homers last season coming in just 321 plate appearances.

Second base: Jose Altuve ($5,200) faces a bad lefty in Jason Vargas. Money, bank … Rougned Odor ($4,800) plays if you’re stacking Rangers, but he’s not a better play than Altuve … Brian Dozier ($4,600) kills LHP and draws Derek Holland. Again, in this price range Altuve is better … Speedy Jose Peraza ($3,700) bats second vs. Mike Leake … As noted above, Wilmer Flores ($3,300) batted cleanup for the Mets on Thursday because they faced a lefty. Tonight, they get another one in Wei-Yin Chen.

Third base: Machado and Bryant are very expensive, with Machado ($5,600) looking like the better choice … Matt Carpenter ($4,500) against Amir Garrett? Solid … Evan Longoria and Miguel Sano both crush LHP for $4,200. Sano might hit one 500 feet off Holland … Flores fits here, too … As noted above, Moustakas is a cheap, sensible play if you want to save.

Shortstop: Machado fits here as well … I prefer Jonathan Villar ($4,700) to Francisco Lindor at the next level down. Villar crushed LHP for a .393 wOBA last season … Peraza also fits here, and the price is good … Tyler Saladino ($3,600) is about as low as you want to go at this position tonight. He’s not a bad play against the awful Phil Hughes.

Outfield: I prefer Ryan Braun ($5,100) against a bad lefty to Bryant/Trout, but you might be able to afford two expensive OFs … Remember that Trumbo fits here … A.J. Pollock at just $4,300 vs. Tomlin? Huh? … With Broxton hurt, Domingo Santana ($4,000) might bat cleanup vs. Brett Anderson. He’s more of a tournament play … David Peralta is $3,900 if you’re attacking Tomlin … Seth Smith ($3,800) leading off vs. Severino isn’t bad; he has a .357 career wOBA vs. RHP … Steven Souza ($3,600) should lead off vs. Liriano … Mitch Haniger ($3,500) homered Thursday, and should bat second vs. Jesse Chavez.