Position News & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: There are no aces on the board tonight … The strikeout upside is with Robbie Ray ($8,300), Matt Harvey ($8,100) and Snell ($7,100). The rest of the starters don’t miss many bats … With that said, Harvey and Snell are wild cards, with the former having an up-and-down spring and the latter possessing terrible control … I’m going to use Ray and Marcus Stroman ($8,700) in cash, as Stroman should be solid against the weak-hitting Rays in a game with a projected total of 7.5.

Catcher: Buster Posey ($4,200) kills lefties, and can be used in cash even if you like Ray since it’s a short slate … Brian McCann ($3,400) and Russell Martin ($3,400) are the only other catchers likely to occupy top-six lineup slots.

First base: If you don’t trust Matt Harvey – and really, you shouldn’t – then Freddie Freeman ($4,300) is the smart play here … Pearce’s job description is to crush LHP (.366 career wOBA). He should get a decent lineup slot, and fits at 1B/2B … If you can afford the $5,200 for Paul Goldschmidt, he’s the best option at this position.

Second base: For the non-Altuve tournament users, Robinson Cano ($4,400) is a solid play … Blue Jays leadoff hitter Devon Travis ($3,600) is another pretty good option vs. Snell for the price … Flores has a .350 career wOBA vs. LHP and will probably sub for Jose Reyes or Lucas Duda.

Third base: You’re going to pay $4K or more at this position unless you use Flores (which you can if you play Altuve, Travis or Pearce at 2B) … Josh Donaldson ($4,600) and Alex Bregman ($4,000) bat second in their lineups, and either would be fine – especially Donaldson if you disagree with fading the Jays. However, I prefer Jake Lamb ($4,100) against Samardzija.

Shortstop: Correa ($4,800) is the chalk play, with Jean Segura ($4,400) not far behind … Jose Reyes ($3,900) has been better against righties than lefties in his career, but make sure the Mets don’t bench him for Flores … Troy Tulowitzki ($3,700) isn’t too expensive, and has historically been a lefty killer (.401 career wOBA) … Dansby Swanson ($3,100) is pretty cheap for a decent hitter who bats second.

Outfield: Like his teammates, George Springer ($4,500) is the obvious play … Yoenis Cespedes is next up vs. LHP Jaime Garcia … David Peralta ($3,800) should be back in the two-hole for the D-backs … Mariners No. 2 hitter Mitch Haniger ($3,600) had 30 homers with 12 steals between the minors and majors last season, but hasn’t hit much this week … The aforementioned Hernandez is the best value play on the board.