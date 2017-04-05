Position Notes & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: Hill ($10,800) is in a great spot against the Padres, but Chris Sale will only cost you an extra $400. Since Hill can’t be counted on to go deep into any game, Sale should be your cash-game SP … Jacob deGrom ($10,600) is also a nice option, but again, Sale is better and not much more expensive … Two trendy pitching sleepers – Taijuan Walker ($7,500) and James Paxton ($6,900) – make their 2017 debuts tonight. The flamethrowing Paxton is a good tournament play against an Astros team that whiffs a lot … There’s also strikeout upside with Cole Hamels, Danny Salazar, Garrett Richards, Michael Pineda and even Charlie Morton. I’d use Paxton over all of them in tournaments, and Hamels with Sale in cash.

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto ($3,500) will bat second against the more-hittable-than-you-think Tanner Roark … Yasmani Grandal ($3,600) homered on Monday, and gets a friendly matchup with Cahill. Batting sixth makes him a shaky part of a stack, though … If Stephen Vogt ($3,100) doesn’t get a day off, his price makes him playable.

First base: As noted above, Goldschmidt is an ideal play if you can spare the $5K … Adrian Gonzalez ($3,800) is pretty reasonable considering the friendly matchup … Do you trust Dylan Bundy? Me neither. Blue Jays DH Kendrys Morales ($4,300) is a homer threat in Camden Yards … Speaking of Camden, Mark Trumbo ($4,400) is a decent bet to go deep vs. J.A. Happ … If Mitch Moreland ($3,300) bats fifth again versus the Pirates, he offers plenty of value.

Second base: I really like Paxton, but Jose Altuve ($4,800) is usually money in the bank vs. LHP … Daniel Murphy ($4,500) is probably worth the price against homer-prone Dan Straily, and also fits at 3B … Hey, D-Backs: Can you please move Brandon Drury ($3,500) up to the second slot against Matt Moore tonight? Thanks.

Third base: You don’t need to spend big here tonight … Justin Turner ($4,200) is about as high as I’d go … Travis Shaw ($3,700), mentioned earlier as part of a Brewers’ stack, figures to bat cleanup … For the third game in a row, A’s No. 3 hitter Ryon Healy ($3,300) is relatively cheap against a non-dominant SP. Healy had a homer and a single on Tuesday.

Shortstop: Trea Turner? Jonathan Villar? Sure, if you can afford them … Jose Reyes ($3,900) will lead off against the 97-year-old Colon … Hey, have we mentioned that Michael Pineda gives up home runs? Rays’ cleanup hitter Brad Miller ($3,600) could benefit … Yunel Escobar doesn’t have power or speed, but any leadoff hitter can be considered at $3K. That’s a tepid endorsement, isn’t it?

Outfield: Lots of chalk here. The big four are Betts/Trout/Harper/Braun, and I’d take Harper if I had to pick one … Rookie Andrew Benintendi ($4,000) is a moderately-priced member of a Red Sox stack … We mentioned Toles, Margot and Dickerson above … Matt Joyce is $2,400 again, and will probably bat second. He’s hitless so far.