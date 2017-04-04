Position Notes & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: Carlos Carrasco will face some whiff-happy Rangers, but he might not be ready to pitch deep into tonight’s start after being limited to 15 innings this spring … Some of the young Yankees (Bird, Judge) strike out a lot, putting Jake Odorizzi in play … Tonight’s biggest strikeout potential pitcher is Lance McCullers, but he averaged fewer than six innings per start last season. McCullers offers high reward in tournaments … The cheaper options aren’t good, but if you’re determined to pick one it should be Colorado’s Tyler Anderson ($5,900), whose strikeout/ground-ball combo looked good as a rookie. He faces the Brewers, who can score runs but whiff plenty.

Catcher: Buster Posey is in a great spot, and priced below Schwarber/Sanchez at $3,900 … Oakland’s Stephen Vogt ($2,900) hit an Opening Day homer while batting fifth … In extreme BvP news, Robinson Chirinos ($2,800) has two homers in nine plate appearances against Carrasco.

First base: Since I’m anti-Arrieta this season, Matt Carpenter looks pretty good at $3,700 … Carlos Santana ($4,300) is back in the leadoff spot against the left-handed Perez, and is still a strong play … C.J. Cron ($3,100) can save you money against LHP Sean Manaea … Despite what I said above about Greg Bird’s ($2,800) strikeouts, he bats third for the Yankees and is a homer threat. Tournaments only, though.

Second base: $4,400 is a very reasonable price for Jose Altuve … Adam Wainwright was very hittable last season. Ben Zobrist ($3,700) faces him tonight … Forsythe ($3,300) is a nice play if he leads off.

Third base: BvP isn't a law, but Evan Longoria ($4,000) is batting .403 with seven home runs and a 1.319 OPS vs. CC Sabathia … Jose Ramirez ($3,900) has some pop and good speed, and will occupy a good lineup spot versus Perez … Oakland No. 3 hitter Ryon Healy ($3,000) is once again cheap against a so-so starter.

Shortstop: Jonathan Villar ($4,000) had a .393 wOBA vs. LHP last season, and is always a stolen-base threat … Eduardo Nunez ($3,700) is a good play whether or not you use a Giants’ stack, IF he bats higher than sixth as he did on Sunday.

Outfield: Mike Trout, $4,800, anytime … Ryan Braun ($4,700) is a fine play against Anderson if you’ve got the cash … Hunter Pence ($4,000) has wrecked Corbin, batting .480 with four home runs and a 1.696 OPS in 27 PA … Let’s hope the Brewers move Keon Broxton ($3,600) up in the order against a southpaw … We already mentioned Guyer and Jankowski as money-saving options … A’s OF Matt Joyce is a rock-bottom $2,300, and if he bats second again he’s obviously someone to consider.