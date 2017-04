Position notes & suggestions

Starting pitcher: Max Scherzer ($12,700) faces the Cespedes-less Mets. He’s clearly the best pitcher on the board, but rostering him will force you to get creative elsewhere. Possible SP2 pairings – mid-priced, not cheap – are Robbie Ray ($8,200), Tyler Skaggs ($7,700) and Jameson Taillon ($7,400) … Skaggs faces a Rangers squad that ranks 29th with a .267 wOBA along with a 24.5 percent K rate vs. LHP (though the Rangers did knock him around a few weeks ago) … Ray brings his K game against the Rockies. He ranks behind only Danny Salazar, Chris Sale, Carlos Martinez and Jacob deGrom in K/9 … Taillon’s 2.13 ERA is artificially low, but he’s been a ground-ball machine and faces the so-so Marlins … If you want to avoid Scherzer, Carrasco ($10,200) against a Mariners lineup that lost Mitch Haniger this week is a solid option … So is Jeff Samardzija ($9,000) at home against the Padres. AT&T Park can make lots of pitchers look good, and so can the Padres … You low-priced tournament play is Miami’s Adam Conley ($6,300) at home against the Pirates, who have averaged 3.13 runs per game since Starling Marte’s suspension.

Catcher: Russell Martin ($3,500) is a deep threat against wiggly-ball Blake Snell … Buster Posey ($3,800) is safer vs. Luis Perdomo, but his ballpark does him no favors … Salvador Perez ($3,300) vs. Kyle Gibson, who has allowed five homers in 17 innings? He’s my favorite at this position … Detroit’s Alex Avila ($2,900) has been batting sixth in Miggy’s absence, and has four homers already … Francisco Cervelli ($2,900) hits LHP well, so playing him vs. Conley isn’t a bad idea.

First base: Yes to Paul Goldschmidt ($5,100) at home vs. a mediocre lefty, even if it’s a groundballer like Kyle Freeland … Freddie Freeman ($4,800) can play for me anytime, even against a hot starter like Chase Anderson … I’d take Goldschmidt and Freeman over Eric Thames ($4,900), but I won’t argue too much if you disagree … Edwin Encarnacion ($4,600) has two homers in his last five games. Maybe he’s waking up … Matt Carpenter ($4,300) looks like a bargain vs. the extremely hittable Tim Adleman … If you want to save here, Justin Bour ($3,100) is an option vs. Taillon. Can’t say I love him in this spot, but I like him best among the options near his price.

Second base: If Jose Altuve ($4,700) returns from his shoulder injury, he’ll face a struggling Jharel Cotton … Jonathan Villar ($4,400) has four multi-hit games in his last seven, and draws Bartolo Colon … Jose Ramirez ($4,300) has all five of his home runs batting lefthanded, but is still a decent play vs. Ariel Miranda … Jedd Gyorko ($3,600) is too cheap vs. Adleman … Tyler Saladino ($3,200) can be part of a White Sox stack vs. Boyd … Cesar Hernandez leads second basemen with 10.7 DraftKings ppg, and costs $3,000 today vs. Maeda. I don’t understand it, either.

Third base: I’d avoid the high-priced options, starting no higher than Ramirez, Todd Frazier or Miguel Sano (both $4,200) … Chase Headley ($3,900) has been batting near the top of the Yankee order, and faces the struggling Kevin Gausman … Nick Castellanos ($3,800) has a cupcake matchup vs. Pelfrey … Travis Shaw ($3,600) has five hits in his last two games, and a 9.7 DK ppg average … Gyorko fits here, too … Justin Turner ($3,400), still too cheap. Same for Moustakas ($3,100) vs. Gibson.

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor ($4,600) and Corey Seager ($4,300) are the expensive plays to consider, with the red-hot Seager (90 DK points in his last seven games) being my preference … Aledmys Diaz ($4,100) makes sense since he faces Adleman … Owings ($3,600) will probably bat second vs. LHP Freeland … Tim Anderson ($3,400) leads off vs. Boyd … I’d roll the dice on Gregorius if I knew he was going to bat second, but that’s TBD.

Outfield: Your premium play is Mike Trout ($5,600) vs. the terrible Nick Martinez … Ryan Braun ($4,900) is solid vs. Colon … If George Springer ($4,400) returns from his hamstring issue, consider him vs. Cotton … My favorite middle-of-the-pack guys are Pollock and Justin Upton at $4,200. Pollock gets Freeland, with Upton drawing Pelfrey … If you want to attack Adleman, Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty are both $4,100 … Adam Jones ($4,100) hits CC Sabathia pretty well … Yasmany Tomas ($4,000) is on fire, averaging 14.7 DK points over his last six starts … Max Kepler ($3,600) has been batting near the top of the Twins’ order … Jays’ leadoff man Kevin Pillar ($3,200) is averaging 10.9 DK points over his last 10 … Avisail Garcia ($3,100) can stand alone or round out a White Sox stack … Collins is mentioned above … Here’s our obligatory mention of A’s leadoff hitter Jaff Decker ($2,100), who is here mainly because of his salary.