Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. Due to the relative lack of cash game options in the all-day games, we’ll play the four-game, night slate.
Remember to check lineups and weather as gametimes approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day. If Dusty Baker decides to bench Bryce Harper at the last minute, don’t blame us!
I’ll plan to wager $6 per day on DraftKings - $5 on a cash lineup, $1 on a tournament version – and track my progress all season. If you’re a more serious player who doesn’t want to trust his or her bankroll on a guy who enters six bucks a day, I’ll understand.
Lock of the day Nelson Cruz homered, the bargains were a mixed bag, and the Cubs’ stack only got us part of the way home (Bryant/Rizzo good, Schwarber/Russell not so much).
The cash lineup cruised, posting 176 points and justifying our faith in James Paxton. The tournament lineup missed. For the second straight night, spending on a Nats’ stack would have paid off.
Season status: Plus $7
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
News & notes
The Blue Jays and Cardinals play a day-night doubleheader, with Game 2 (Lawrence-Wainwright) included in the DK night games … Adam Wainwright ($8,500) is the night’s biggest favorite at minus-175 over the Blue Jays. Chris Sale ($12,900) is close behind at minus-172 over the Yankees, with Taijuan Walker ($8,900) at minus-170 over the Padres … Padres-Diamondbacks has a projected run total of 10.5 thanks to Jered Weaver’s presence … There’s a tiny rain threat in Boston, but don’t worry about it.
Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) missed another game Wednesday, and hopes to be back tonight … A’s SP Sean Manaea left Wednesday’s game due to shoulder tightness. Hmm … Braves 2B Brandon Phillips is day-to-day with a groin injury … Aaron Judge homered again? My goodness.
AP
The Lock
On a short slate, it’s difficult to spend on Sale and big hitters. Either way, Diamondbacks OF David Peralta ($3,800) should be a lineup staple. He’s averaging a healthy 9.6 DK ppg, and has a terrific matchup. Peralta owns a career .375 wOBA and .876 OPS vs. RHP – you should probably multiply those numbers by 1.5 to account for facing Weaver.
Bruce Yeung
The Bargains
Cash: Jaff Decker ($2,100) led off again for the A’s on Wednesday, and went 1-for-5. The guy isn’t great, but he has some speed, he’s cheap, and he faces a very mediocre Ricky Nolasco. Decker had 12 homers with 18 steals in 99 games at Triple-A last season.
Tournaments: If you think the Red Sox can get to Masahiro Tanaka, Mitch Moreland ($3,100) is the cheap way for you to buy in. If only doubles counted – Moreland has 11 of them in 19 games.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
The Stacks
The D-backs are a no-brainer against Weaver, but with a short schedule, going along with the crowd isn’t always wise. The Cardinals are in a terrific spot versus 29-year-old Blue Jays rookie Casey Lawrence, who had a 4.17 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A last season. If you want to pivot, Nolasco has allowed seven home runs in 22 2/3 innings so far, making the A’s worthy of consideration.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
The Guys to Avoid
All Yankees against Sale. Also, I’m not sure how Devon Travis is the highest-salaried second baseman ($4,100) even though he’ll probably bat sixth or lower and has a .364 OPS.
Position notes & suggestions
Starting pitcher: Sale is far and away the chalk … Risks need to be taken when there are only eight starters to choose from, Using Tanaka ($8,900) at Boston qualifies as such a risk … Walker and Wainwright face the two worst lineups on the slate in the Padres (.285 wOBA vs. RHP) and Blue Jays (.274) … Kendall Graveman ($7,900) vs. the Angels? He doesn’t get many strikeouts, but he’s posted two starts of 20-plus DK points so far … Weaver and Lawrence are the only ridiculous options, and that statement probably increases their odds of winning someone a tournament.
Catcher: Yadier Molina ($3,500) is the preferred cash-game play over Russell Martin and Stephen Vogt, but make sure he’s playing in the night game … With Austin Hedges having been behind the plate for three straight games, the Padres could turn to backup Hector Sanchez ($2,600), who has modest power.
First base: Paul Goldschmidt ($5,500) is the clear top option, if you can afford him … Matt Carpenter ($4,400) is relatively cheap vs. Lawrence … The Jays could have Kendrys Morales and Justin Smoak each play one game today, so be careful … Mitch Moreland ($3,100) is your low-priced play vs. Tanaka.
Second base: Yangervis Solarte ($4,000) has hit in seven straight games, averaging 10.7 DK points … Speedy Padre Cory Spangenberg ($3,500) has batted second in both games since his promotion … Jed Lowrie ($3,000) is boring, but he bats high in the A’s order, and has six double-digit DK games in his last six starts.
Third base: This position has more options than most … Jake Lamb ($4,600) is the best play by far, but he’ll cost you … Look for Jedd Gyorko ($3,600) to bat cleanup vs. Lawrence. He also works at 2B … Spangenberg fits here, too … Ryon Healy ($3,100) has whiffed six times in his last 10 games, but he has good power and a decent matchup with Nolasco … The Yunel Escobar ($3,000) conundrum is that he leads off but isn’t very good.
Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts vs. Tanaka? Nah … Chris Owings > Aledmys Diaz in the low $4Ks … Have you noticed Andrelton Simmons’ ($3,100) decent season at the plate? He’s averaging 6.9 DK ppg, which is more than Bogaerts.
Outfield: Mike Trout at $5,700? I mean, sure … A.J. Pollock is $4,800 vs. Weaver, with Yasmany Tomas at $4,400. Peralta is a better play than both … St. Louis’ Stephen Piscotty ($4,200) is a threat to go deep vs. Lawrence … Is Kole Calhoun ($3,700) waking up? He has five hits in his last three games … Blue Jays’ leadoff man Kevin Pillar ($3,500) has six double-digit DK games in his last nine … Ezequiel Carrera ($3,000) bats behind Pillar, and has a solid 43 DK points in his last five games … Decker is mentioned above.