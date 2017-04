Position notes & suggestions

Note: We’re not going to mention most of the top Giants-Rockies hitters. They’re obvious and expensive, with favorites being Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Charlie Blackmon.

Starting pitcher: Corey Kluber ($10,800) gets the bad-hitting White Sox, but he hasn’t looked like his usual self so far, with five homers allowed in three starts. Again, the White Sox are bad … I prefer Justin Verlander ($10,300) at HR-suppressing Minnesota, as long as we agree to give him a mulligan for Saturday’s implosion against the Indians … My second cash game starter will be Tanner Roark ($8,000) at the Cespedes-less Mets. Roark doesn’t get the strikeouts you’d like and his team is an underdog, but he’s dependable, in a game with a low projected run total, and will face a bad lineup. Part of this pick is that I don’t trust the alternatives nearly as much as I trust Roark.

Tournaments open more possibilities. Jacob deGrom ($10,200) is always a threat to dominate, even against the Nats … Ditto for Lester at Cincinnati … The lower-priced targets are Dylan Bundy ($6,900), Drew Pomeranz ($6,700), Tyler Glasnow ($6,600) and Cahill ($5,600). Bundy and Pomeranz face scary offenses, but both have big K potential … The struggling Glasnow faces a Yankee lineup that has hit well lately but figures to settle in as a subpar offense (at least when away from home, anyway). Starlin Castro and Jacoby Ellsbury are not cleanup hitters, folks.

Catcher: Brian McCann has caught three straight games for the Astros, so we might see Evan Gattis ($3,700) in the five-hole at Tampa … Buster Posey ($5,100) is predictably expensive at Coors … The Pirates have batted Francisco Cervelli ($3,000) fifth against lefties, and he’ll face Sabathia tonight. Yeah, we know – not much power, but he has a .358 career wOBA vs. LHP … Milwaukee’s Jett Bandy ($2,700) has homered in three consecutive games. His history suggests a bad hitter with modest power. Remember that he might bat seventh or eighth … Of the mid-priced HR threats, Yasmani Grandal ($3,500) is my favorite at Arizona.

First base: Thames is obviously going to cool off at some points, but for $3,800 against a past-his-prime Wainwright, he’s a terrific value … I prefer Anthony Rizzo ($5,300) to Goldschmidt and Belt on the high end … For BvP folks, Matt Carpenter ($4,700) kills Wily Peralta – 1.327 OPS in 45 PA … Freddie Freeman ($4,600) is an elite option with a less-than-elite salary … Trey Mancini ($3,400) might lead off for the Orioles against Pomeranz.

Second base: If you want an affordable Coors player, it’s DJ LeMahieu ($4,400) … Jose Altuve and Jonathan Villar are attractive at $4,500 … Same for Ian Kinsler ($4,400) against Hector Santiago … Things we say every day: Rays 2B Brad Miller ($3,600) is a HR threat at a good price (vs. Fiers) … Peraza mentioned above … Neil Walker ($3,400) should have a top-four lineup slot with Cespedes out … Cesar Hernandez ($3,400) remains cheap vs. Bartolo Colon.

Third base: Bryant > Arenado at the high end … Manny Machado ($4,600) is relatively inexpensive vs. Pomeranz … Nick Castellanos ($3,800) is a very strong play vs. Santiago, especially if he returns to the second slot in the order … Ryan Schimpf ($3,600) batted second against LHP Patrick Corbin on Thursday, and could be in the same place versus Adam Conley tonight … All of these guys are playable, just not as good as Freese.

Shortstop: Corey Seager ($4,600) is in a nice spot at Arizona’s launching pad vs. Taijuan Walker … Lindor is mentioned above … Arizona’s Chris Owings ($3,500) should bat second again; he’s batting .304 with four steals … If Daniel Murphy is out again, Wilmer Difo ($2,400) could be back in the two-hole against deGrom. He’s a “break glass in case of salary emergency” type of guy.

Outfield: Mike Trout ($5,300) is in an especially sweet spot vs. Latos … If you don’t believe in Cahill, check out Christian Yelich ($4,300), who has six double-digit DK point totals in his last nine games … Mark Trumbo ($4,400) presents a risk/reward proposition vs. Pomeranz … Why is Nelson Cruz only $4,200 vs. a so-so lefty in Sean Manaea? … More lefty mashers include Lorenzo Cain ($4,200) and A.J. Pollock ($4,100) … As noted recently by Rotowire’s Jason Collette, Steven Souza ($3,500) looks like a “changed man,”, but he only leads off vs. LHP… Teammate Kevin Kiermaier ($3,400) isn’t so bad, either … New Rays leadoff hitter Kevin Pillar ($3,100) has a nice matchup vs. Alex Meyer … Dodgers leadoff hitter Andrew Toles ($3,100) won’t run much, but he could lead a stack … Guillermo Heredia ($2,600) is likely to lead off for the Mariners vs. Manaea. He doesn’t have any power or much speed, but he sure is cheap.