Position notes & suggestions

Starting pitcher: Syndergaard and Strasburg are close on the high end, but isn’t Thor pitching with a fake fingernail? … I think your cash game starters come from the Paxton/Martinez/Nola/Duffy group – they range from $9,600-$8,200. I’ll go with Paxton/Duffy due to opponents, but won’t argue with the others … If you want to dig deep in tournaments, consider San Diego lefty Clayton Richard ($5,300). He’s gotten knocked around in his last two starts, but induces tons of ground balls and faces a D-backs team that hits well but whiffs more than most.

Catcher: Slim pickings here. Salvador Perez ($3,900) bats high in the order and gets a subpar pitcher (Cashner) in a homer-friendly ballpark … Yadier Molina ($3,900) has a cupcake matchup against Zach Davies … Who else? Welington Castillo at the same price? Eh … Chris Iannetta ($2,700) hits LHP really well, but he’ll probably bat eighth.

First base: Paul Goldschmidt ($5,100) wrecks lefties (.431 career wOBA) … Freddie Freeman ($4,400) has reached base 20 times in 41 PA vs. Strasburg, with four home runs. I’d still stay away, though … Last season, I filled in writing DFS previews on Thursdays. I had a “Play of the Day” streak for about six weeks during which I called a homer every time. On at least two of those occasions, it was Matt Carpenter ($4,800). It’s Thursday, folks! … However, I prefer Wil Myers to Carpenter for $100 less … If you don’t buy into Duffy, Mike Napoli ($4,100) has a career .385 wOBA vs. LHP … It’ll cost you $3,800 to re-board the Eric Thames train vs. Carlos Martinez. I’ll skip this one … Zimmerman is the value play at $3,300.

Second base: Daniel Murphy ($4,500) vs. Dickey? Sure … I might rather use Robinson Cano ($4,400) against Cesar Valdez, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2010. One note about Valdez, though: His lengthy minor-league and Mexican League track records show low HR rates and high ground-ball rates. That doesn’t mean he’s good, but it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll allow three bombs … Jose Peraza ($4,000) and his speed are in play against anyone, especially a guy like Miley … San Diego’s Yangervis Solarte ($3,700) is a decent hitter for a middle infielder, bats third or fourth and will face Patrick Corbin … I wouldn’t go deeper than Solarte in search of a cheap 2B.

Third base: Machado ($4,600) let us down yesterday. Can he rebound vs. Scott Feldman, against whom he’s five-for-11 with a homer? … Kyle Seager ($4,100) had two hits and four RBI on Wednesday. Maybe he’s snapping out of his customary slow start. He’ll face Valdez … Want a homer? Ryan Schimpf ($3,500) is the embodiment of all-or-nothing, and he’ll see Corbin … Predicting an R.A. Dickey shellacking always seems logical, but knuckleballers are unpredictable. Ah, who cares? Anthony Rendon ($3,800) comes at a good price against him … Mike Moustakas’ ($3,700) price is finally going up, but he’s still worth a look vs. Cashner … Cincy’s Eugenio Suarez ($3,700) has a .353 career wOBA vs. LHP … Many options at this position, but no good ones cheaper than Moustakas/Suarez.

Shortstop: Aledmys Diaz ($4,500) is expensive, and the most likely to homer … Arizona’s Chris Owings ($3,500) has been hitting second vs. LHP, and looks like the clear top value at this position … Asdrubal Cabrera ($3,600) isn’t bad, but he faces a much better pitcher in Nola … Want a flier? If the Nats give one of their regulars a night off, speedy SS Wilmer Difo ($2,600) could bat first or second. He’s been up there twice over the last seven games, so it’s not an extreme longshot. Gotta wait for the lineup, though.

Outfield: Bryce Harper ($5,000) has no homers with seven whiffs in 17 PA vs. Dickey. Do you feel lucky? … Mark Trumbo ($4,700) hasn’t homered since Opening Day, and faces Feldman … The O’s look pretty good, and Adam Jones ($4,500) has been hitting well … We’re all hoping for a 10-9 slugfest in Cincinnati, right? Adam Duvall ($4,200) is a solid play vs. Miley … A.J. Pollock ($4,100) has to be logically considered vs. Richard. Illogically, as noted above, I’m hesitating on the D-backs aside from Owings … Scorching-hot Mariners rookie Mitch Haniger ($3,600) is averaging 11 DK points per game, and faces Valdez … Padres’ leadoff hitter Manuel Margot ($3,600) is averaging a decent 7.8 DK ppg, and he’s only stolen one base … Jay Bruce ($3,500) faces a good pitcher in Nola, but he has six homers already … Jarrod Dyson ($3,100) is a good money-saver vs. Valdez … I’m not sure there’s anyone cheaper than Dyson who will actually play.