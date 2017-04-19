Position Notes & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: If you pay for Kershaw, you probably have to go down to someone like Robert Gsellman ($6,700) for your SP2. Gsellman has a 9.28 ERA, but with 13 Ks in 10 2/3 IP, and faces a Philly lineup that has whiffed in 23.2 percent of its plate appearances. Even a Kershaw/Gsellman pairing leaves you at $3,687 per hitter … Madison Bumgarner ($11,700) is playable against the struggling Royals. Just remember that he’s not quite as dominant on the road (career 3.22 ERA away, 2.79 home) … Speaking of the Royals, Jason Vargas ($5,300) might throw 40 mph fastballs, but he has 14 Ks against two walks in 13 2/3 innings, and faces a Giants’ squad that isn’t hitting well … If you try to avoid Kershaw, Tanaka/Keuchel/Chris Archer are all options in the $9K-10K range. I prefer Keuchel … Vince Velasquez ($9,700) has crazy strikeout upside, but he whiffed 10 and 7 hitters in his first two starts, which corresponded to DK point totals of 16.2 and 9.3. He doesn’t pitch deep enough into games … I’m not on the Amir Garrett train yet. I don’t care how cheap he is ($4,800).

Catcher: Posey ($4,000) is a strong option vs. Vargas … Strongly consider Brian McCann ($3,500) if he bats fifth vs. Ramirez … Yasmani Grandal ($3,300) can save you a few hundred against Tyler Anderson … Alex Avila ($2,600) bats seventh when in the Tiger lineup and has two homers in his last three starts, but he’s not guaranteed to play.

First base: Joey Votto ($5,000) tops the salary list, but it might be worth it against Ubaldo … Freddie Freeman ($4,600) gets Joe Ross in his first 2017 start … Remember to avoid Santana/Encarnacion due to weather concerns (unless things change, of course) … Hanley Ramirez ($4,100) has always crushed lefties, but he’s not hitting right now. Will he break out vs. Francisco Liriano? … Matt Holliday ($4,000) and the Yanks face a weak SP in Dylan Covey … Ditto for Greg Bird ($3,500) if he bats higher than sixth … I know Archer is a good pitcher, but Victor Martinez ($3,200) is a bit too cheap. V-Mart is warming up, with hits in each of his last three games.

Second base: Altuve ($5,100) faces Ramirez, but remember that his price might lock you out on Kershaw … Daniel Murphy ($4,100) vs. Julio Teheran is more reasonable … Peraza ($3,800) has five steals in his last seven games, with six runs scored … Look for Dustin Pedroia ($3,700) to return to the lineup at a nice price vs. Liriano … Starlin Castro ($3,600) gets the Covey matchup. Is Covey-ted a word? … Rays’ cleanup hitter Brad Miller ($3,600) is a deep threat vs. Jordan Zimmermann.

Third base: Since I’m anti-Garrett, I’m pro-Machado ($4,700) … Jake Lamb is hitting well, and will cost you just $3,900 vs. Jhoulys Chacin … Anthony Rendon ($3,600) is OK vs. Teheran, but I don’t like this position today … Nick Castellanos ($3,300) vs. Archer is as far down the ladder as I’m going.

Shortstop: With Correa (injury) and Lindor (weather) risky, Xander Bogaerts ($4,000) vs. Liriano is a decent play. Batting fifth isn’t great, though … Asdrubal Cabrera ($3,500) is solid vs. Velasquez, against whom he has four hits in nine at-bats … If Hernandez ($3,000) bats high in the Dodger order, he’s in play at this thin position. He has a .361 wOBA vs. LHP in his short career.

Outfield: Bryce Harper ($4,900) has reached base 18 times in 36 plate appearances against Teheran, with five home runs … Lots of options in the mid-fours – Springer, Trumbo, Adam Jones, maybe Duvall … Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury check in at $3,900 and $3,800, respectively, versus Covey … Is Curtis Granderson due for a homer? It’ll cost you $3,700 to find out … Eaton is scoring runs – 11 in 13 games … Consider the solid if unspectacular David Peralta ($3,600) vs. Chacin … Remember when Jordan Zimmermann was good? He’s not any more. Rays’ table setters Corey Dickerson ($3,300) and Kevin Kiermaier ($3,400) can be used against him … The O’s might have Craig Gentry ($3,300) in the leadoff spot. Eh … Carrera is the only good sub-$3K play.