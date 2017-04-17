Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for April 17

Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll focus on the nine-game night slate, skipping skipping the Rays-Red Sox Patriots’ Day matchup.
Remember to check lineups and weather as gametimes approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day. If Dusty Baker decides to bench Bryce Harper at the last minute, don’t blame us!
I’ll plan to wager $6 per day on DraftKings - $5 on a cash lineup, $1 on a tournament version – and track my progress all season. If you’re a more serious player who doesn’t want to trust his or her bankroll on a guy who enters six bucks a day, I’ll understand.
Our locks both homered, with Nelson Cruz’s late longball sneaking our cash lineup into the black. The Reds’ stack didn’t pan out, with three goose eggs out of four sinking one of our tournament lineups. The second tournament lineup made a tiny profit.
Season status: Plus $17
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY SportsGary A. Vasquez
News & notes
John Lackey ($10,200) and the Cubs are the night’s biggest favorites at minus-200 … White Sox-Yankees (Holland-Montgomery) has the highest projected run total at nine, while Diamondbacks-Dodgers (Ray-McCarthy) checks in at 7.5 … Some rain is possible for Padres-Braves, but they should be able to play.
J.T. Realmuto ($3,400) is the eighth-most expensive catcher, but he’s been the best so far with 10.9 DK points per game, and he’ll bat second against a subpar pitcher (Miranda). No-brainer for cash games, and generally the best catcher in any format.
Freddie Freeman is a close second, for reasons we'll explain below.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
The Bargains
Cash: Manuel Margot ($3,300) and Jarrod Dyson ($3,200) are speedy leadoff men with good matchups.
Tournaments: Matt Joyce ($2,600) led off for the A’s on Saturday in Marcus Semien’s absence. He’ll face A.J. Griffin, who has allowed 31 home runs in his last 128 1/3 innings.
The Stacks
I suspect that attacking Padres SP Jered Weaver with the Braves will be the most popular option, and it’s a logical play. I’ll be boring and use them today – Inciarte/Swanson/Freeman/Markakis/Phillips should be the top five.
If you want to pivot, consider the streaking Yankees, who face White Sox lefty Derek Holland. Holland has allowed just two earned runs over his first two starts, but his peripherals look shaky and he gives up too many fly balls to be safe in Yankee Stadium. Gardner/Hicks/Castro/Holliday are a possible top four, as are Gardner/Hicks/Holliday/Carter. This lineup is a bit fluid, so check the news after 4 p.m. ET if you plan to use the Bronx Bombers.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
The Guys to Avoid
The Brewers could be boom or bust against Lackey. And even though I’m not a big BvP guy, Andrew McCutchen has whiffed 17 times in 45 plate appearances against Lance Lynn. That seems especially helpless.
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Position Notes & Suggestions
Starting pitcher: Danny Salazar ($10,300) has 20 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings, and faces a Twins’ team that whiffs at a decent rate … As referenced above, the Brewers strike out a ton but have been scoring plenty of runs. That makes Lackey more of a tournament play than someone to rely on in cash games … Charlie Morton’s ($6,500) increased velocity has held up through two starts, and he looks like a dependable option against the so-so Angels … Brandon McCarthy ($7,900) is a big favorite in a game with a low projected total against a team with a 24.6 percent K rate. Why don’t I like him? … Ivan Nova ($7,500) hasn’t walked a batter and owns a solid GB rate through two starts. He’s not a big strikeout guy, but the Cardinals aren’t hitting at all … Yankee lefty Jordan Montgomery ($6,000) got lots of swinging strikes in his first start, and faces a White Sox squad that can’t hit … I’m a big fan of Robbie Ray’s ($9,800) K rate, but at this price against the Dodgers he’s risky.
Catcher: Realmuto is the chalk … Brian McCann ($3,500) has decent HR prospects vs. Jesse Chavez … Stephen Vogt ($3,400) bats higher in the order than most catchers, and faces a homer-prone starter in A.J. Griffin.
First base: Weaver has allowed four home runs in 11 IP. Or is it 11 homers in four innings? Either way – hello, Freddie Freeman ($4,600)! … Anthony Rizzo ($5,300) is expensive, but his matchup with Chase Anderson is a good one … Carlos Santana ($4,400) has three homers in 24 PA vs. Kyle Gibson … Thames faces Lackey, but is only $3,800 … If you want to save a few more bucks, it’s probably with Matt Adams ($3,300) vs. Nova.
Second base: Among the high-end players, Robinson Cano ($4,500) looks best vs. Tom Koehler … Ben Zobrist ($4,100) is solid, especially if you don’t believe in Chase Anderson’s dominant last start … Starlin Castro ($3,700) has batted fourth, fifth, second and third over the last four games. The higher the better against Derek Holland … If you want to target Weaver, Brandon Phillips ($3,600) can help … Logan Forsythe ($3,800) should lead off for the Dodgers against LHP Robbie Ray … Many good plays here today. I like Yangervis Solarte ($3,400) in the cleanup spot vs. Jaime Garcia … Jed Lowrie ($2,900) is the low-cost direction. Bats high in the order, faces A.J. Griffin.
Third base: Kyle Seager ($4,200) is in the midst of a typical slow start, but he hasn’t been terrible, averaging 7.7 DK points in his last six. Nice spot vs. Koehler … The underrated Justin Turner ($3,700) should be considered vs. Ray … With Marcus Semien hurt, A’s 3B Trevor Plouffe ($3,700) batted second on Saturday … Tournament lineups can include San Diego’s all-or-nothing Ryan Schimpf ($3,500) vs. Garcia.
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor’s salary ($4,200) seems a bit low vs. Kyle Gibson … If you don’t believe in Jordan Montgomery, check out White Sox table setters Tyler Saladino ($3,700) and Tim Anderson ($3,900) … Braves rookie Dansby Swanson ($3,400) isn’t hitting much, but he is facing Weaver. You could get two hits off Weaver.
Outfield: Jesse Chavez gives up plenty of homers, making George Springer ($4,700) a strong play … Marlin lefty killers Giancarlo Stanton ($4,400) and Marcell Ozuna ($3,500) should be on your radar vs. Seattle southpaw Ariel Miranda. Hopefully, Ozuna will bat fifth … Matt Holliday ($4,100) should be back in the Yankee lineup vs. Holland … Braves leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte ($3,800) isn’t usually a power hitter, but he’s gone deep four times in his last four games … The White Sox have been moving Avisail Garcia ($3,600) higher in the order. Again, if you don’t believe in Montgomery … Nick Markakis ($3,600) can be part of an anti-Weaver stack … Speedy Padre Margot ($3,300) leads off vs. Garcia … Dyson ($3,200) can certainly get on and steal a base vs. Koehler … Look for Aaron Hicks ($3,200) to bat second vs. Holland … With Semien hurt, Matt Joyce ($2,600) led off for the A’s on Saturday. It’s hard to argue with his value vs. Griffin.
Halpin's Lineups
Cash
Tournament
SP
Salazar
Lackey
SP
Morton
Salazar
C
Realmuto
Realmuto
1B
Freeman
Freeman
2B
Castro
Phillips
3B
Bryant
Turner
SS
Lindor
Swanson
OF
Dyson
Inciarte
OF
Springer
Markakis
OF
Stanton
Margot
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP