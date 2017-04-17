Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for April 17

Position Notes & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: Danny Salazar ($10,300) has 20 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings, and faces a Twins’ team that whiffs at a decent rate … As referenced above, the Brewers strike out a ton but have been scoring plenty of runs. That makes Lackey more of a tournament play than someone to rely on in cash games … Charlie Morton’s ($6,500) increased velocity has held up through two starts, and he looks like a dependable option against the so-so Angels … Brandon McCarthy ($7,900) is a big favorite in a game with a low projected total against a team with a 24.6 percent K rate. Why don’t I like him? … Ivan Nova ($7,500) hasn’t walked a batter and owns a solid GB rate through two starts. He’s not a big strikeout guy, but the Cardinals aren’t hitting at all … Yankee lefty Jordan Montgomery ($6,000) got lots of swinging strikes in his first start, and faces a White Sox squad that can’t hit … I’m a big fan of Robbie Ray’s ($9,800) K rate, but at this price against the Dodgers he’s risky.

Catcher: Realmuto is the chalk … Brian McCann ($3,500) has decent HR prospects vs. Jesse Chavez … Stephen Vogt ($3,400) bats higher in the order than most catchers, and faces a homer-prone starter in A.J. Griffin.

First base: Weaver has allowed four home runs in 11 IP. Or is it 11 homers in four innings? Either way – hello, Freddie Freeman ($4,600)! … Anthony Rizzo ($5,300) is expensive, but his matchup with Chase Anderson is a good one … Carlos Santana ($4,400) has three homers in 24 PA vs. Kyle Gibson … Thames faces Lackey, but is only $3,800 … If you want to save a few more bucks, it’s probably with Matt Adams ($3,300) vs. Nova.

Second base: Among the high-end players, Robinson Cano ($4,500) looks best vs. Tom Koehler … Ben Zobrist ($4,100) is solid, especially if you don’t believe in Chase Anderson’s dominant last start … Starlin Castro ($3,700) has batted fourth, fifth, second and third over the last four games. The higher the better against Derek Holland … If you want to target Weaver, Brandon Phillips ($3,600) can help … Logan Forsythe ($3,800) should lead off for the Dodgers against LHP Robbie Ray … Many good plays here today. I like Yangervis Solarte ($3,400) in the cleanup spot vs. Jaime Garcia … Jed Lowrie ($2,900) is the low-cost direction. Bats high in the order, faces A.J. Griffin.

Third base: Kyle Seager ($4,200) is in the midst of a typical slow start, but he hasn’t been terrible, averaging 7.7 DK points in his last six. Nice spot vs. Koehler … The underrated Justin Turner ($3,700) should be considered vs. Ray … With Marcus Semien hurt, A’s 3B Trevor Plouffe ($3,700) batted second on Saturday … Tournament lineups can include San Diego’s all-or-nothing Ryan Schimpf ($3,500) vs. Garcia.

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor’s salary ($4,200) seems a bit low vs. Kyle Gibson … If you don’t believe in Jordan Montgomery, check out White Sox table setters Tyler Saladino ($3,700) and Tim Anderson ($3,900) … Braves rookie Dansby Swanson ($3,400) isn’t hitting much, but he is facing Weaver. You could get two hits off Weaver.

Outfield: Jesse Chavez gives up plenty of homers, making George Springer ($4,700) a strong play … Marlin lefty killers Giancarlo Stanton ($4,400) and Marcell Ozuna ($3,500) should be on your radar vs. Seattle southpaw Ariel Miranda. Hopefully, Ozuna will bat fifth … Matt Holliday ($4,100) should be back in the Yankee lineup vs. Holland … Braves leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte ($3,800) isn’t usually a power hitter, but he’s gone deep four times in his last four games … The White Sox have been moving Avisail Garcia ($3,600) higher in the order. Again, if you don’t believe in Montgomery … Nick Markakis ($3,600) can be part of an anti-Weaver stack … Speedy Padre Margot ($3,300) leads off vs. Garcia … Dyson ($3,200) can certainly get on and steal a base vs. Koehler … Look for Aaron Hicks ($3,200) to bat second vs. Holland … With Semien hurt, Matt Joyce ($2,600) led off for the A’s on Saturday. It’s hard to argue with his value vs. Griffin.