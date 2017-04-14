Position Notes & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: I’m out on Kershaw in cash games, as his prohibitive salary makes it difficult to build a reliable lineup around him. However, there are some reasonably-priced hitting options out there if you’re game … Saving more than $2K by using Syndergaard ($11,400) against the Marlins seems more reasonable. Miami’s hitters have struck out 32 times in 90 plate appearances (35.6 percent) when facing him … Julio Teheran ($8,500) opens the Braves’ new ballpark against the weak-hitting Padres. He’s averaging 20.4 DK points in two starts … Felix Hernandez ($8,600) might not be the King anymore, but he’s not bad, and has a home matchup with the strikeout-prone Rangers (who are without Adrian Beltre) … Rockies’ starter Tyler Anderson ($7,400) can miss bats, keep the ball on the ground, and faces the Posey-less Giants in San Francisco … The cheap tournament play is Michael Wacha ($6,500), who allowed one run to the Reds in his first start. Sure, it was only one game, but Wacha’s average fastball velocity was way up at 94.8 mph, and he’ll face a whiff-prone Yankee squad that’s without Gary Sanchez. Yankee Stadium is a scary place for any pitcher, making Wacha a high-risk, high-reward option.

Catcher: Russell Martin ($3,600) vs. lefty Wade Miley is the obvious choice … Salvador Perez ($3,400) has four home runs already, and faces terrible Anaheim SP JC Ramirez … Yasmani Grandal ($3,300) is always a threat to go deep … Jonathan Lucroy ($3,500) needs to move up in the order, but we could say that about most catchers.

First base: Doesn’t Freddie Freeman ($4,600) need to christen SunTrust Park with a home run? … Edwin Encarnacion ($4,600) has been slumping, but looks appealing against Daniel Norris … Since I don’t get everyone’s fascination with Aaron Sanchez, I’m tempted to use Chris Davis ($4,000) … Ditto for Mark Trumbo ($3,900) … Pearce fits here, as noted above … Eric Thames ($4,000) homered Thursday, has hit in seven of eight games, and owns a 1.152 OPS. Facing Scott Feldman isn’t bad, either.

Second base: Better to save than spend here today … Jose Peraza ($3,900) has stolen bases in four straight games, and can be used alone or in a Reds’ stack … Jed Lowrie batting third for $2,700 is something for Kershaw owners to consider … Pearce fits here, as noted above.

Third base: If Sano ($4,200) and the Twins play, he’s in a nice spot against rookie Dylan Covey … I’m not a big BvP guy, but Kyle Seager ($4,000) has four home runs with a 1.271 OPS in 32 PA vs. Martin Perez … Mike Moustakas, still too cheap at $3,200 against a bad RHP in JC Ramirez … I don’t mind White Sox leadoff hitter Tyler Saladino ($3,600) at all.

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor ($4,700) is pricey, but a fine building block vs. Norris … With Donaldson’s status shaky, Troy Tulowitzki ($4,000) might bat fourth vs. LHP Wade Miley … Tim Anderson ($3,800) homered on Thursday while batting leadoff. He usually hits second … We’re OK with going back to the well on Semien ($3,200) after Thursday’s disappointment.

Outfield: Cruuuuuuuuuuz … Cincy’s Adam Duvall ($4,300) has three homers with a .986 OPS so far … Thames and Davis fit here, too … The Royals might be facing the worst pitcher on the board, making slumping leadoff hitter Alex Gordon ($3,800) an option … Mariners No. 2 hitter Mitch Haniger ($3,600) has homered three times in 10 games, and faces Perez … Toles and Gorkys Hernandez are noted above as bargain options … If you don’t use Teheran, consider Padres’ leadoff man Manny Margot ($3,100), who has three homers already.