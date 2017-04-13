Position Notes & Suggestions

Starting pitcher: How do you build a cash lineup without Bumgarner at $12.5K? You probably don’t … Jon Gray against the Posey-less Giants could rack up some Ks, but at $10,000 he doesn’t come cheaply … If you dare to wade into the O’s-Jays matchup, it should probably be with Francisco Liriano ($8,000) in tournaments. He’s better than last week’s terrible outing, right? … Wei-Yin Chen ($7,700) has held the Met hitters to a .647 OPS in 104 PA. He gives up a LOT of home runs, though … Luis Severino ($6,200) was shaky in his first start, but he whiffed six batters in five innings, and the Rays have struck out at a very high rate (26.3%) so far.

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto’s salary is up to $4,200 tonight … Baltimore’s Welington Castillo ($3,500) has a .363 career wOBA vs. LHP, and faces Liriano. He’ll probably bat sixth … Russell Martin ($3,800) and Sal Perez ($3,600) are probably the only other catchers we can expect in top-six lineup spots.

First base: It’s not rocket science to figure out that Joey Votto ($4,900) is clearly the best option here … Eric Thames ($4,000) should be in the two-hole against Arroyo … We mentioned Bird above. The biggest home-run threat just about every day is Yankee Stadium… Justin Bour ($3,300) gets no respect.

Second base: Villar is a solid chalk choice at $4,700 … Cincy’s Jose Peraza ($4,000) has stolen a base in each of his last three games, averaging 15.7 DK points … Is Tampa’s Brad Miller due for his first homer? It’ll cost you $4,100 to find out. He’s a tournament play … Now batting fifth due to Gary Sanchez’s absence, Starlin Castro ($3,600) is playable here and at SS … As noted above, Flores is a great choice … Jed Lowrie ($2,900) batted third for the A’s on Wednesday, and the price is right. Against a lefty, he could be in a good spot, or he could get dropped in the order in favor of Rajai Davis. Check the lineup before using Lowrie.

Third base: The preference here is for Donaldson over Manny Machado if you’re spending … Mike Moustakas, still cheap at $3,400, and facing Jesse Hahn … Flores fits here, too … If you can wait out the Giants’ lineup, see if they get Aaron Hill ($2,200) into a good lineup slot. He batted second last week against a righty, so it’s possible. Don’t let too much of your strategy revolve around Hill, of course.

Shortstop: We mentioned Semien above … Castro fits here as well … Brandon Crawford ($3,500) batted cleanup for the Giants on Wednesday.

Outfield: Ryan Braun is the most likely to succeed, but also the most expensive at $5,100 … Adam Duvall ($4,400) has walked in each of his last four starts, and has three home runs so far. Maybe he’s improving … Mark Trumbo ($4,000) has struck out nine times in 24 plate appearances vs. Liriano, but still seems too cheap … Check the lineup spot of Rajai Davis ($3,900), who could be in a nice spot against Vargas … For BvP folks, Adam Jones ($3,900) has homered three times in 21 at bats vs. Liriano … Jacoby Ellsbury ($3,900) is in play leading off against Andriese … With the O’s facing Liriano, speedy Craig Gentry ($3,700) should be back in the leadoff spot … Tampa’s Corey Dickerson ($3,700) should lead off vs. Severino … The lower-salaried options aren’t appealing here.