Earlier this week, on the FOX Sports Fantasy Podcast John Halpin and Ryan Fowler discussed some of the developing trends into week two of the fantasy baseball season.
Here are the highlights:
Halpin: “Sam Dyson has pitched twice – one inning, seven hits, two walks, eight earned runs, zero strikeouts … it’s two games, but man that’s really bad. Those are two really of the most horrendous two games to start a season, probably any reliever’s ever had. How nervous are you if you have Sam Dyson? Did you, after last night, look on the waiver wire for Matt Bush?”
Fowler: “Not so much Matt Bush. I also do not want to bury [Jeremy] Jeffress … he was really efficient for Milwaukee last year… Matt Bush is a great story -- [he’s] still getting that experience back from the time he lost. Jeffress has done it sooner rather than later. That’s a lot of pressure to put on Matt Bush.”
Santana in leadoff
Halpin: “A lefty pitches, lo and behold, [Carlos] Santana stays in the leadoff spot. Does that surprise you?”
Fowler: “There is a little weirdness with [Jason] Kipnis out – I don’t think there has to be an apples to apples correlation as to why Carlos did lead off. Kipnis not in that lineup does change some things … I’m interested to see when the [Indians] have their full slate of guys how that shakes out.”
Fowler Footnote: The more I thought about this, the decision says more about Francona's lack of confidence in Guyer in leadoff role right now vs. trust of Santana.
Players you're excited to watch?
Halpin: “Are you excited to see anyone in particular this weekend? I’m excited to see Shelby Miller – Shelby Miller was a disaster last year … 6.15 ERA ... He’s only 26, his pedigree is pretty good. He was a super top prospect … up and down so far. I’m looking at him as a guy who could be roster-able in mixed leagues. Are you even the slightest bit intrigued by Shelby Miller at all?”
Fowler: “Not at all. It all goes back to the regression I saw out of [Zack] Greinke … the regression (and hopeful progression) out of Taijuan Walker – there’s just a little bit of anxiety there. The guy I’m interested in is [Corey] Kluber in his second start after the blister … you might be able to buy low on Kluber if he has a bad start again.”
Panic button for Buxton?
Halpin: “The first two games, again it's two games, are confirming our worst fears aboutByron Buxton … he strikes out six times in two games. What’s your concern level with Byron Buxton?”
Fowler: “It’s gotta be high ... he had a great month of September [2016] … his minor league tenure was on and off again due to various injuries, so we didn’t really get a true sense of consistency down there because of this, that, or the other. The thing with Buxton that drives me absolutely crazy is that he got Trout comparisons in 2013 … that’s A LOT of pressure.”
Free agent pick ups?
Halpin: “Name me a player who’s not owned enough … Stephen Vogt 43% owned, [he] bats fifth … he’s gonna hit 15 homers and not kill your batting average … Even in a one catcher league he’s a borderline guy who should be on your roster.”
Fowler: “Brandon Drury of the Diamondbacks is really fascinating with dual position eligibility at third and the outfield. I think he poked 16 homers in 130 games last year … Drury’s got a pretty interesting ceiling for only being owned in 36% of leagues.”