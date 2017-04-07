On Dyson's early struggles

Earlier this week, on the FOX Sports Fantasy Podcast John Halpin and Ryan Fowler discussed some of the developing trends into week two of the fantasy baseball season.

Here are the highlights:

Halpin: “Sam Dyson has pitched twice – one inning, seven hits, two walks, eight earned runs, zero strikeouts … it’s two games, but man that’s really bad. Those are two really of the most horrendous two games to start a season, probably any reliever’s ever had. How nervous are you if you have Sam Dyson? Did you, after last night, look on the waiver wire for Matt Bush?”

Fowler: “Not so much Matt Bush. I also do not want to bury [Jeremy] Jeffress … he was really efficient for Milwaukee last year… Matt Bush is a great story -- [he’s] still getting that experience back from the time he lost. Jeffress has done it sooner rather than later. That’s a lot of pressure to put on Matt Bush.”