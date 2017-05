Quick Hits: Part I

Rendon’s big day was a part of a larger outburst from the Nationals … The Nats hung a whopping 23 runs on the struggling Mets … six players had multiple hits and five players drove in multiple RBI … Ryan Zimmerman chipped in two hits raising his batting average to .420 … New York pulled starter Noah Syndegaard after just 1 1/3 … Syndegaard has been reportedly diagnosed with a lat strain … he dealt with a bicep issue last week … Poor Sean Gilmartin entered the game in relief of Syndegaard and saw his ERA balloon to 13.50 after surrendering five earned and three dingers.