Anderson pitches second gem

Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson if off to a strong start, too. He nabbed his second quality start of the season in a 2-0 victory against the Blue Jays. In 13 innings pitched, Anderson (SP-162) has allowed one earned run allowed, punched out 11 with an 0.69 ERA. His first two starts are worlds away from his 2016 in which he was 9-11 with a 4.39 ERA and a ghastly 14.9% home run to fly ball ratio. Anderson’s 2016 xFIP of 4.76 appeared to spell doom for 2017, but he’s played well. As a result that figure has been reduced to 3.90.