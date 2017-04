The 10-Day DL

In case you missed the news over the winter, the 15-day disabled list has been replaced by the 10-day this season. The 10-day DL has been around on and off throughout baseball’s history, but hasn’t been an option since 1984.

More than 70 players were placed on the 10-day DL over the weekend and while Adrian Beltre’s nagging calf injury was disappointing, yet expected, there was one DL designation which snuck up on fantasy owners. Blue Jays’ closer Roberto Osuna hit the shelf with cervical (neck) spasms. So, Jason Grilli is slated to earn the save opportunities in the interim. He’s available in most leagues on FOXSports.com. However, the early-season DL stints are a tough blow to those owners shelling out FAAB dollars before the first game.