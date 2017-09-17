Tim Anderson breaks up Matthew Boyd’s no-hitter with 2 outs in the 9th
Tim Anderson's double breaks up Matthew Boyd's no-hitter with 2 outs in the 9th inning.
Tim Anderson breaks up Matthew Boyd's no-hitter with 2 outs in the 9th
15 mins ago
