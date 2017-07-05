Verlander: ‘Where there’s smoke there’s fire’ (VIDEO)
Tigers starter Justin Verlander reacts to the trade rumors swirling around him.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED
Tigers starter Justin Verlander reacts to the trade rumors swirling around him.
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these New Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy.
Advertising Choices | EULA