Tigers sign James Loney to minor-league deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have signed first baseman James Loney to a minor-league contract.

The team, which announced the signing Wednesday, says Loney will report to extended spring training. The 32-year-old Loney played in 100 games last season for the New York Mets, hitting .265 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. Before that, he was in San Diego’s minor-league system, but the Padres traded him to the Mets in late May for $1 .

Loney was a non-roster invitee with the Texas Rangers during spring training this year, but they released him from his minor-league deal late last month.