The 313: Tech savvy mom
J.D. Martinez’s mother keeps track of all the trade rumors and — much to his chagrin — let’s him know the latest.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED
J.D. Martinez’s mother keeps track of all the trade rumors and — much to his chagrin — let’s him know the latest.
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these New Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy.
Advertising Choices | EULA