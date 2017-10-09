The 313: Sparty Party
U of M’s party plans got dashed this weekend but the Spartans made the most of their small celebration in the visitors locker-room.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED
U of M’s party plans got dashed this weekend but the Spartans made the most of their small celebration in the visitors locker-room.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices