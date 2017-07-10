The 313: All-Star Fulmer honored by selection
He might not be playing, but Michael Fulmer’s invitation to the 88th MLB All-Star Game is a step towards a brighter future for the Tigers.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED
He might not be playing, but Michael Fulmer’s invitation to the 88th MLB All-Star Game is a step towards a brighter future for the Tigers.
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these New Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy.
Advertising Choices | EULA