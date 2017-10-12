Stafford practices for Lions despite ankle issue

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was able to practice Wednesday despite a right ankle issue that had him limping late in last weekend’s game against Carolina.

The Lions said Stafford participated in a full practice. When asked beforehand about his status for Sunday’s game at New Orleans, he said: “You guys can figure it out through the week.”

Stafford was sacked six times in last weekend’s game, but he threw two late touchdown passes in a rally that fell just short. Carolina won 27-24 .

Lions put DT Ngata on IR, sign DT Reid and DE Jones

The Lions have put defensive tackle Haloti Ngata on injured reserve.

Ngata left Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with an elbow injury. He had two sacks in five starts this year.

The Lions signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid and defensive end Datone Jones. They also cut linebacker Thurston Armbrister on Wednesday.

Reid had a season-ending knee injury last season with the San Diego after playing in Detroit the previous two seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings put Jones on injured reserve last month before the season started. Green Bay drafted Jones No. 26 overall in 2013 and he had nine sacks with the Packers.

Detroit needs depth at defensive end because Ezekiel Ansah has been limited by a knee injury.