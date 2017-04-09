Rondon stumbles in 8th inning; Red Sox rally beat Tigers 7-5

DETROIT (AP) — Sandy Leon broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, part of a four-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Red Sox rallied four times from one-run deficits, finally taking the lead against the Detroit bullpen. The Tigers led 4-3 in the eighth when Bruce Rondon (0-1) allowed a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts and a single by Chris Young. A throwing error on Young’s single by left fielder Justin Upton left runners at second and third. After an intentional walk, Kyle Ryan came in and walked pinch-hitter Brock Holt to force in the tying run.

Leon followed with a line drive to center, and Boston led 6-4.

Matt Barnes (1-0) got the win in relief. Craig Kimbrel allowed a run in the ninth but recovered for his second save of the season. He’s converted 21 chances in a row.

After walking the first two Detroit hitters in the ninth, Kimbrel struck out Miguel Cabrera. Victor Martinez nearly tied it with a drive to right, but it went foul, and he ended up settling for an RBI single.

Kimbrel then struck out Upton and Tyler Collins to end it.

Jackie Bradley Jr. missed the game for Boston after hurting his right knee Saturday, but the Red Sox got Betts back after he’d been out sick.

Boston right-hander Rick Porcello allowed four runs — three earned — and 11 hits in six-plus innings against his former team. Last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner walked one and struck out eight.

Upton put the Tigers up 1-0 with an RBI single in the first. After Marco Hernandez tied it with a run-scoring single in the second, Ian Kinsler drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the inning.

Mitch Moreland hit an RBI double in the third for the Red Sox, but Detroit took a 3-2 lead on Kinsler’s run-scoring single in the fourth.

The Red Sox tied it again in the seventh on an RBI single by Andrew Benintendi. Nicholas Castellanos put the Tigers up 4-3 with a homer in the seventh, but that lead — like all their others — was short-lived.

Daniel Norris allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings for Detroit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Before the game, manager John Farrell said Bradley was dealing with some soreness and swelling in his knee. Farrell said the team was waiting for an MRI to be reviewed.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Chris Sale goes Monday in the series finale. Sale pitched seven scoreless innings against Pittsburgh in his previous start this season.

Tigers: Justin Verlander (1-0) takes the mound for the first time since Detroit’s season opener. He is 5-5 with a 2.96 ERA against Boston in his career.