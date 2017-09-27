Remembering the Tigers’ playoff-clincher in 2006 (VIDEO)
Just three years after losing 119 games, the Tigers make it to the playoffs for the first time since 1987.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED
Just three years after losing 119 games, the Tigers make it to the playoffs for the first time since 1987.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices