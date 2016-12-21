Red Wings put Jimmy Howard on seven-day injured reserve

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have put goaltender Jimmy Howard on seven-day injured reserve and called up Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins to take his spot on the roster.

Howard was hurt Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He left the game in the second period, unable to put weight on his right leg. Howard is 5-7 with a 1.96 goals-against average this season.

Coreau has played in one NHL game, a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh earlier this month. He ranks among AHL leaders this season with 11 wins, a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage.

The Red Wings, who have lost five of their last six games, play at Florida on Friday night.