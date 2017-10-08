Red Wings earn 2-1 shootout victory in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Frans Nielsen scored the only goal in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night.

Martin Frk had the lone goal in regulation for the Red Wings, who got 37 saves from Jimmy Howard.

Derick Brassard scored for Ottawa, which dropped its second straight game in a shootout. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.

For the second straight game, the Senators had a power-play opportunity in overtime but were unable to take advantage. They finished 0 for 7 with the man advantage.

Frk broke a scoreless tie for Detroit at 17:26 of the third period, beating Anderson low glove side.

Brassard responded just 43 seconds later, tipping Dion Phaneuf’s shot from just inside the blue line.

It was a goaltender duel through two periods, and both Anderson and Howard were just as solid through the third.

Mark Stone looked like he had a sure goal on the Senators’ fifth power play, only to watch as the puck ringed off the goalpost. Ottawa hit the post four times.

Anderson made a spectacular save when he reached across the goal just in time to rob Justin Abdelkader with just over 2 minutes left in the second period.

A scoreless first period saw the Senators squander four power-play opportunities as they managed just six shots.

Ottawa was without captain Erik Karlsson for the second straight game.

NOTES: Ottawa forward Alex Formenton, at 18 years and 24 days, became the youngest player in Senators history to make his NHL debut. … Senators recalled Ben Harpur from Belleville of the AHL to replace Johnny Oduya, who suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday’s opener. Harpur played just three shifts in the second period before leaving the game with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Senators: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.