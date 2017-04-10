Pistons use 3-point barrage in 4th to top Grizzlies 103-90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Bullock and Boban Marjanovic each scored 14 points and the Detroit Pistons used a 3-point shooting barrage in the fourth quarter to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 103-90 on Sunday night.

The Pistons, who trailed by 12 early in the third quarter, shot 6 of 7 from 3-point range in the fourth to pull away from Memphis, which played its reserves in the fourth with the seventh seed in the Western Conference already secured.

Marjanovic also had 10 rebounds, Darrun Hilliard scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth, and Tobias Harris finished with 12 despite not playing in the final frame as Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy also relied on his bench down the stretch.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 15 points, while Marc Gasol added 13 and JaMychal Green had 12. In addition to sitting his starters in the final quarter, coach David Fizdale also gave reserve forward Zach Randolph the night off for “rest.”

Memphis, as it did against the New York Knicks two nights earlier, struggled to control the game after building a 12-point lead immediately after halftime.

The Grizzlies fumbled their way to eight turnovers in the first nine minutes of the third quarter, allowing the Pistons to get within one possession several times. Detroit couldn’t capitalize initially because it committed a half-dozen over the same span.

But Bullock’s 3-pointer gave Detroit a 66-65 lead. That came as Memphis went more than four minutes without scoring.

The anemic Memphis performance allowed Detroit to outscore the Grizzlies 27-10 in the third and carry a 75-67 lead into the fourth.

With both teams closing with their reserves, the Pistons used 3-point shooting to pull away, the 13-point lead Detroit’s largest of the night.

Memphis carried a 57-48 lead into halftime behind 13 points from Gasol and 10 from Green. The Grizzlies benefited from hitting 58 percent of their shots. That included converting 5 of 8 from outside the arc, two from Gasol.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Harris connected on a floater with 4:51 left in the first quarter to record his second basket of the game and 2,000th bucket of his career. … Former Grizzlies Jon Leuer and Beno Udrih both received nice ovations — Leuer when he was introduced with the starting lineup, and Udrih when he entered the game in the first quarter. … The Pistons won at FedExForum for the first time since the 2009-10 season opener – a string of six straight losses in Memphis.

Grizzlies: Reserve G Troy Daniels left in the second quarter with a left knee injury. He returned in the second half. … The 10 points in the third quarter marked the second-lowest quarter of the season for Memphis. The Grizzlies scored nine in the fourth against New Orleans on Nov. 2.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Face the Washington Wizards at home on Monday.

Grizzlies: Close out their season Wednesday with a home game against the Dallas Mavericks.