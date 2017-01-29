MSU ends three-game skid with 70-62 victory over Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 15 points and 13 rebounds in his debut in a heated rivalry, helping Michigan State beat Michigan 70-62 Sunday.

The Spartans (13-9, 5-4 Big Ten) won their fifth straight game in the series and ended a three-game losing streak this season.

The Wolverines (14-8, 4-5) had won two straight and three of four.

Michigan State outscored Michigan by four points in each half in a game with 12 lead changes and eight ties.

Derrick Walton scored 19 of his season-high 24 points after halftime for the Wolverines, but he didn’t get a lot of help. Michigan’s leading scorer, Zak Irvin, was scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting after not being able to practice in the days leading up to the game because he hasn’t been feeling well. Moritz Wagner had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines.

Cassius Winston scored 16 points and Nick Ward had 13 points for the Spartans.

Michigan was held to 34 percent shooting, its worst performance in the Big Ten this season, after making 63 percent of its shots in a 30-point win over Indiana at home on Thursday night.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines will have a hard time making the NCAA Tournament if they can’t figure out how to win on the road. They fell to 0-6 on opponents’ home courts this season and have lost nine straight since winning Feb. 10, 2016, at Minnesota.

Michigan State: The Spartans earned a much-needed win for their hopes of extending their Big Ten record of NCAA Tournament appearances to 20 straight.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Ohio State on Saturday before a rematch with the Spartans at home a few days later on Feb. 7.

Michigan State: Plays at Nebraska on Tuesday.