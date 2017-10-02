Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight out for ‘multiple weeks’

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked by Purdue linebacker Danny Ezechukwu (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 7 Michigan has lost quarterback Wilton Speight for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that John O’Korn will start Saturday night when the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) play against Michigan State (3-1, 1-0).

Speight was injured in the first quarter of a Sept. 23 victory at Purdue. Speight left the stadium for X-rays and Harbaugh later referred to it as a “soft tissue” injury.