LIVE STREAMS: Pistons preseason games Wednesday and Friday
Click on the links to watch the Pistons play their first two games at Little Caesars Arena:
— Pistons vs. Hornets 7 p.m. Wednesday
— Pistons vs. Hawks 7 p.m. Friday
