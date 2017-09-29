FSD and Kroger kick off inaugural ‘Football Week in Michigan’
- FOX Sports Detroit
- FOX Sports Detroit - Lions
- FOX Sports Detroit - Michigan
- FOX Sports Detroit - Michigan State
- FOX Sports Detroit - Prep Zone
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices