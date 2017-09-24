Frk, Nielsen score 2 each as Red Wings beat Bruins 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Martin Frk and Frans Nielsen scored two goals each to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins in an NHL preseason game Saturday night.

Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings, who got a 19-save performance from Jimmy Howard.

Zane McIntyre started in goal for the Bruins and allowed four goals on 24 shots in two periods. Malcolm Subban stopped three of four shots in the third.

Austin Czarnik scored for Boston.