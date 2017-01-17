Fox Sports Detroit announces the 2017 Spring Training TV schedule

Seven of the Detroit Tigers’ Spring Training games will be televised on FOX Sports Detroit.

“We are counting down the days until Spring Training,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “Fans can enjoy a record number of televised games this year because anticipation surrounding the Tigers is off the charts. All of us at FOX Sports Detroit looks forward to the privilege of delivering the best coverage we can from Lakeland.”

FOX Sports Detroit’s coverage of the Tigers begins on March 11 when we air a broadcast by the YES Network of the Tigers vs. the New York Yankees in Tampa. We will produce a five-game schedule from Lakeland, presented by Belle Tire, including March 12 (vs. New York Mets), March 17 (vs. New York Yankees), March 24 (vs. Atlanta Braves), March 26 (vs. Toronto Blue Jays), and March 29 (vs. Philadelphia Phillies). All games begin at 1 p.m. We will also carry a broadcast by FOX Sports South on March 23 at 6 p.m. when the Tigers play the Atlanta Braves in Orlando. For the five games in Lakeland, Rod Allen, Mario Impemba and Kirk Gibson will alternate as the broadcasting team.

Tigers fans continue to receive quality and comprehensive coverage from FOX Sports Detroit, which has earned 121 Michigan Emmys since 2000, including 22 for Tigers programming.