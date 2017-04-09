Echoes of Joe Louis Arena (VIDEO)
As time runs out on the Joe, here’s our tribute to the longtime home of the Red Wings and all the memories made there.
Former Red Wings captain Nicklas Lidstrom talks with our Trevor Thompson before the final game at Joe Louis Arena.
Chris Chelios shares his Joe Louis Arena memories, including the night he and the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 2002.