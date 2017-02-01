Donovan Peoples-Jones tops Michigan’s recruiting class

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh moved Michigan’s “Signing of the Stars” event from a downtown theater to its basketball arena, incorporating some non-football coaches instead of putting such as Tom Brady, Derek Jeter and Ric Flair on stage with him as he did last year.

Why?

“To make it more about Michigan,” Harbaugh said.

Brady, of course, is preparing to play in the Super Bowl. Harbaugh did call on Olympic swimming star Michael Phelps, who took classes and trained at Michigan, to deliver a message that was shown on videoboards Wednesday in front of about 4,000 fans.

The Wolverines have to replace a lot of departed players, including Heisman Trophy finalist Jabrill Peppers, one of 10 NFL draft prospects from last year’s team. They took a step toward restocking the roster with talent, adding enough highly touted players for Harbaugh to have a second straight recruiting class ranked among the top several in the nation.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: Yes.

Best in class: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Detroit.

Best of the rest: Cesar Ruiz, C, Camden, New Jersey; Luiji Vilain, WR, Alexandria, Virginia; Drew Singleton, LB, Union, New Jersey, and Littleton, Colorado, QB Dylan McCaffrey, the son of former NFL player Ed McCaffrey and brother of former Stanford star Christian McCaffrey.

Late additions: Aubrey Solomon, DT, Leesburg, Georgia, and Nico Collins, WR, Pinson, Alabama.

Ones that got away: LB Willie Gay chose to stay closer to home and attend Mississippi State and Utah DT Jay Tufele accepted an offer from USC.

How they’ll fit in: Peoples-Jones, ranked as one the top players at any position and The Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year in 2016, will have a shot to step in and play right away because Michigan is without departed receivers Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson. Peoples-Jones has already enrolled in classes, putting him in a position to practice with the Wolverines this spring. Vilain, Collins, Tarik Black, Brad Hawkins and Oliver Martin also will have an opportunity to compete for playing time.

Annual overseas trip

Harbaugh wants to take his team overseas every year and he doesn’t think the NCAA could possibly have a problem with the plan.

“Unless they’re not for student-athletes,” Harbaugh said Wednesday after the school’s “Signing of the Stars” event.

Harbaugh said a donor, who requested anonymity, is paying for the Wolverines’ trip to Italy this year.

South Africa, Japan, Israel and either England or New Zealand are countries Harbaugh wants to bring the Wolverines to for practices and educational opportunities over the following four years.

Harbaugh announced the plan to go overseas shortly after the NCAA recently decided it was banning football teams from combining spring break and spring football as Harbaugh did last year in Florida.

“We’re not going during spring break,” Harbaugh said with a sly smile . “We’re going at the end of the term so it’s compliant with all rules, or new rules that have been made. Let’s talk about what mainly it is. It’s an unbelievable opportunity for all of us.”

Harbaugh said the annual trips are compliant with NCAA rules because they’re part of study-abroad programs and will not include competition. After the trips, players will participate in classes, internships and community service while having the month of May free of football responsibilities.

“The world is our classroom,” he said. “They’re going to be going to Iceland, Belgium, Japan, Israel, South America, Puerto Rico. It’s so phenomenal. I can’t wait.”

Harbaugh said spring practice will begin on campus March 24. After the term, the Wolverines will have practices in Italy during the last week of April.

Ben Mason, an incoming freshman, who has already enrolled, said Harbaugh informed the team of the upcoming trip during a team dinner at his house a couple weeks ago.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mason said. “I’ve never been out of the country.

Harbaugh began working on the overseas trip last summer while he was traveling to Maryland for one of his satellite camps.

So, what’s next for the envelope-pushing coach?

“We’ll surprise you,” Harbaugh said.