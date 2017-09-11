2017-18 Pistons set to play all season long on FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports Detroit will televise 81 regular-season games during its coverage of the 2017-18 Detroit Pistons.

Coverage begins Oct. 18 with the home opener vs the Charlotte Hornets.

Among the 81 games produced by FOX Sports Detroit, nine are slated to air on FOX Sports Plus. Fans will also be able to stream any Pistons game that airs on a FOX network on FOX Sports GO.

“We can’t wait for Pistons basketball,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager, FOX Sports Detroit. “The Pistons coming back to Detroit is tremendous for fans both in the new Little Caesars arena and at home. Our EMMY-winning coverage of the Pistons is led by a pair of Michigan State Hall of Famers in George Blaha and Greg Kelser. Our entire production team is devoted to delivering Pistons fans some of the best coverage throughout the NBA.”

Calling the action again this season on FOX Sports Detroit is the popular team of Blaha and Kelser. Grant Long and Tim McCormick will share analyst duties on Pistons LIVE. Johnny Kane, Matt Shepard and Mickey York will serve as host/sideline reporters for Pistons LIVE and Pistons game coverage.

FOX Sports Detroit’s comprehensive coverage, presented by Belle Tire, includes pregame and postgame editions of PISTONS LIVE. In addition to live reports from Little Caesars Arena and road venues, studio portions of PISTONS LIVE will originate from FOX Sports Detroit’s studio in Southfield.

“We’re pleased to begin our 21st season of continued partnership with FOX Sports Detroit,” said Charlie Metzger, Chief Revenue and Communications Officer or the Detroit Pistons. “With 81 regular-season games on the local schedule, FOX Sports Detroit’s award winning broadcast production will once again deliver the most complete coverage of Detroit Basketball both on and off the court.”