Froome’s teammate Thomas crashes out of Tour de France

CHAMBERY, France (AP) Geraint Thomas has crashed on a descent and been taken to a local hospital with a suspected broken collarbone, depriving Chris Froome of a key Sky teammate as he seeks a fourth Tour de France title.

Thomas went down on a slick road coming off the Col de la Biche with slightly more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) remaining in Stage 9 – which is considered one of the race’s toughest.

Thomas began the stage second overall, 12 seconds behind Froome, despite having crashed in several other stages, including Stage 8 on Saturday, when he tumbled over a barrier on a descent.

It’s been an unfortunate year for Thomas, who also exited the Giro d’Italia in May following a crash caused by a police motorbike.

Several other riders also crashed in the 181.5-kilometer (113-mile) stage from Nantua to Chambery.

Robert Gesink of Team Lotto Jumbo and Manuele Mori of UAE Team Emirates were also forced to abandon.