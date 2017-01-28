Dutch Olympian Van Vleuten wins Australian road race

GEELONG, Australia (AP) Dutch Olympian Annamiek van Vleuten sprinted clear of four other lead riders to win the women’s event in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Saturday.

The Orica-Scott rider was leading the Rio de Janeiro Olympics road race in the last 10 kilometers in August when she crashed on a descent. Van Vleuten suffered back injuries and a severe concussion, but she soon returned to racing.

She said Saturday she is using the Olympic accident to help motivate herself – ”I don’t want it to disappear, because it was one of the best races of my life and I don’t want to ever forget about it – only the ending, maybe,” she said.

The race Saturday had 87 starters from 15 teams and covered 113 kilometers (70 miles).

Van Vleuten finished in a time of 3 hours, 4 minutes, 13 seconds. American Ruth Winder was second, Mayuko Hagiwara of Japan third, Lucy Kennedy of Australia fourth and Britain’s Emma Pooley fifth, all in the same time as the winner.