Cyclists file suit in Canada over Russian doping inquiry

TORONTO (AP) Three Russian cyclists are suing the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Canadian lawyer who led the recent investigation into Russian doping allegations.

The cyclists contend that Montreal-based WADA and Western University law professor Richard McLaren ”unfairly implicated them.” Kirill Sveshnikov, Dmitry Strakhov and Dmitry Sokolov call the investigation ”rushed and compromised.”

The suit has been filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The cyclists say they were banned from the Rio Olympics as a result of the McLaren Report and suffered ”great reputational harm.” All three unsuccessfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport before the Olympics.

McLaren detailed in two reports last year an orchestrated program of cheating that involved the Russian government, national sports groups and its anti-doping organizations.