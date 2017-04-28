American cyclist not expected to survive injuries from crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) American cyclist Chad Young has a severe head injury following a crash at the Tour of the Gila, and his Axeon Hagens Berman team said late Thursday he is not expected to recover.

The 21-year-old Young crashed along with teammate Edward Anderson on a high-speed descent during the final stage Sunday. He was taken by helicopter from New Mexico to a hospital in Arizona, where he was initially listed in stable condition with severe facial lacerations.

On Tuesday, Young’s team announced that he was in critical condition.

The last American cyclist to die from injuries sustained in a prominent North American bike race was Nicole Reinhart, who crashed during a race in 2000 in Arlington, Massachusetts. Collegiate rider Randall Fox was killed last year during a race near Seattle.