Zimbabwe wins 4th ODI to level series at 2-2 vs. Sri Lanka

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) Zimbabwe has leveled the five-match one-day international series at 2-2 after defeating Sri Lanka by four wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-hit fourth match on Saturday.

The two teams play the series decider on Monday at Hambantota.

Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat as Sri Lanka scored 300-6 in 50 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe scored 219-6 in 29.2 overs after being set a target of 219 in 31 overs.

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella (116 off 118 balls) and Danushka Gunathilaka (87 in 101) became the first opening pair to share two straight double-century partnerships in ODI cricket. They added 209 runs together, following a 229-run partnership in the third match.

Dickwella scored back-to-back centuries, after his maiden international hundred in the last match. He hit eight boundaries. Gunathilaka, who also got his maiden international century in the third ODI, hit seven boundaries.

However, after they were separated in the space of 15 deliveries, Zimbabwe started to restrict the run flow. The tourists took three wickets mid-innings for only six runs to keep Sri Lanka within a manageable score.

Offspinner Malcolm Waller and seamer Chris Mpofu took two wickets each.

Zimbabwe started its chase well with openers Hamilton Masakadza (28) and Solomon Mire (43) adding 67 runs for the first wicket. Rain interrupted play after 21 overs with Zimbabwe on 139-3, forcing a change in the target under the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Craig Ervine was the mainstay in Zimbabwe’s innings, scoring an unbeaten 69.