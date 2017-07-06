Zimbabwe cricketer out of hospital after allergic reaction
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl was discharged from a Sri Lanka hospital on Thursday after an overnight stay because of an allergic reaction to fish.
”A terribly frightening experience,” he wrote on Twitter.
Burl also tweeted a photo of himself with staff at Hambantota hospital, and thanked them for helping his recovery.
The allrounder missed the third one-day international against Sri Lanka on Thursday, when his team lost by eight wickets.
