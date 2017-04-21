West Indies reaches 143-5 against Pakistan in 1st test

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) Mohammad Amir grabbed 3-19 and debutant seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed a wicket off his second delivery as West Indies reached 143-5 at tea in the first test on Friday.

Amir, playing his first test in the Caribbean, clean bowled debutante Shimron Hetmyer (11) and Shai Hope (2) with the deliveries that nipped back into both batsmen.

The left-armer Amir consistently tested batsmen with his away swingers and reduced the home team to 71-5 when he had opening batsman Kieran Powell (33) caught in the slips in the first over after lunch.

But Roston Chase (47 not out) and Shane Dowrich (27 not out) then dug in and revived the innings with an unbroken 72-run partnership as they gradually started to rebuild the innings.

Both batsmen dominated lone Pakistan spin threat of Yasir Shah (0-36) and Chase hoisted the leg-spinner for a straight six to raise the half century stand.

Pakistan also wasted one of their two television referrals just before the second session when they unsuccessfully went for lbw review against Dowrich off Shah’s delivery that clearly pitched outside the leg stump.

Earlier, it was all Pakistan’s three-men seam attack in the first session after captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to field first under overcast conditions.

The 27-year-old Abbas (1-28) hit the right line and length from the onset as he found the thick outside edge of Kraigg Brathwaite’s bat off his second ball and Amir got the two deserved wickets with his impeccable swing.

Another debutante Vishaul Singh (9) was neatly caught low by Azhar Ali at backward square leg off another left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz as West Indies top order batsmen stumbled to 53-4.

Although Amir’s early strike after the break further pushed West Indies in trouble, Chase and Dowrich batted resolutely to hold the innings together until tea.

Misbah said at the toss that he’s not thinking too much about his retirement after the three-test series in the Caribbean, along with another veteran Younis Khan, who needs 23 runs to complete 10,000 test runs.

Younis took two neat catches in the slips which got rid of Brathwaite and Powell, who made a comeback since last playing a test match in 2014.

It is also the 50th test match between the two countries, but Pakistan is looking for its maiden test series victory in the West Indies in Misbah and Younis’ farewell series.