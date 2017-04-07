West Indies pull off 300-plus chase to beat Pakistan in ODI

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) The West Indies pulled off its biggest successful chase in one-day cricket internationals when it beat Pakistan by four wickets with an over to spare at Providence Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan, heavily favored after winning the Twenty20 series 3-1, was made to bat first by the heavily depleted West Indies and put up a comfortable 308-5.

The home side made a steady and safe start, but the required run rate climbed to nearly 10 an over entering the last 10 overs.

But despite losing three partners, Jason Mohammed took on the Pakistan attack and smashed it for a career-best 91 not out off 58 balls to lead the side to 309-6 in 49 overs and an unexpected triumph. This was the 30-year-old Mohammed’s sixth ODI since his debut in 2011.

Kieran Powell, 61, and opener Evin Lewis, 47, steered the West Indies cautiously through the early and middle innings. The run rate was high but wickets were in hand, and Mohammed, who came to the crease in the 33rd over, suddenly exploded from the 38th, just as the West Indies reached 200.

He was careful against teenage Pakistan debutant and spinner Shadab Khan, but merciless against Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, and Hasan Ali.

He would hit 11 boundaries and three sixes, and profit in an unbeaten 50-run partnership with Ashley Nurse, who finished 34 not out off 15 balls.

Nurse, another player sparingly used over the last five years, took a career-best 4-62 with his offspin. Captain Jason Holder got the only other Pakistan wicket as the visitors compiled a solid total.

Mohammad Hafeez top-scored with 88, his 30th half-century, Ahmed Shehzad scored 67 in a good opening stand of 85 with Kamran Akmal, and Shoaib Malik provided the late surge with 53 off 38 balls.

It should have been enough, but the result set up an intriguing three-match series. The second ODI is on Sunday.